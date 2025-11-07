The World's Safest Place To Travel For 2026 Is In Europe (And It's Not Iceland)

Though some travelers get a thrill from venturing into less predictable territory, many prioritize safety above all else when choosing a destination — especially when traveling with family. Iceland is consistently recognized as one of the world's safest countries, but it has a new rival for 2026. Travel insurance company Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection publishes an annual ranking of the world's safest countries to travel to, based on a mix of traveler surveys and global safety indexes. The top place for 2026 was snagged by the Netherlands, ousting Iceland as the previous year's winner.

The study by Berkshire Hathaway is in part informed by a survey of American travelers who have actually visited each country, giving the rankings a firsthand dimension. The survey results are reinforced by data from international reports such as the Global Peace Index and the Numbeo Safety Index, to identify the safest destinations for 2026 travel. The Netherlands ranked 14th in the 2025 Global Peace Index and 19th in the Numbeo mid-2025 index, for example. Although the country didn't top these indexes, its combination of an inclusive atmosphere, reliable healthcare, and positive traveler experience feedback — something not necessarily captured by raw data — helped it score higher overall in the Berkshire Hathaway model. The Netherlands is followed by Australia and Austria in second and third place, respectively.