The World's Safest Place To Travel For 2026 Is In Europe (And It's Not Iceland)
Though some travelers get a thrill from venturing into less predictable territory, many prioritize safety above all else when choosing a destination — especially when traveling with family. Iceland is consistently recognized as one of the world's safest countries, but it has a new rival for 2026. Travel insurance company Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection publishes an annual ranking of the world's safest countries to travel to, based on a mix of traveler surveys and global safety indexes. The top place for 2026 was snagged by the Netherlands, ousting Iceland as the previous year's winner.
The study by Berkshire Hathaway is in part informed by a survey of American travelers who have actually visited each country, giving the rankings a firsthand dimension. The survey results are reinforced by data from international reports such as the Global Peace Index and the Numbeo Safety Index, to identify the safest destinations for 2026 travel. The Netherlands ranked 14th in the 2025 Global Peace Index and 19th in the Numbeo mid-2025 index, for example. Although the country didn't top these indexes, its combination of an inclusive atmosphere, reliable healthcare, and positive traveler experience feedback — something not necessarily captured by raw data — helped it score higher overall in the Berkshire Hathaway model. The Netherlands is followed by Australia and Austria in second and third place, respectively.
Why the Netherlands is projected as the safest 2026 travel destination
Travelers in the Netherlands don't need to worry about crime beyond maintaining a standard level of self-awareness. The country ranked 19th in Numbeo's 2025 mid-year safety index, slightly ahead of countries often cited as Europe's safest and most welcoming for travelers, including Iceland and Denmark. Even in larger cities, crime remains relatively low — The Hague ranked 10th (out of nearly 400 cities) among the world's safest cities, with a safety index of 80.2 out of 100 in Numbeo's 2025 city data, while its capital, Amsterdam, came in 55th. For American travelers, it also helps that a vast majority of Dutch police (and the population in general) speak English, so in the event of an emergency, communication won't be a significant barrier.
The Berkshire Hathaway report also noted, in particular, the Netherlands' welcoming attitude towards women, LGBTQ travelers, and travelers of color. The country has strong laws against discrimination, and it has numerous social programs designed to support people who've been historically marginalized, from its Rainbow Cities program that funds safe places for queer people to meet to wheelchair-friendly ticket machines implemented at metro stations. On top of that, the Netherlands has a reputation for its ease of getting around, with well-developed public transport infrastructure and regulated taxi services. The country is particularly known for its infrastructure for bicyclists, with around 23,000 miles of designated bike lanes countrywide — the one thing to look out for is making sure you don't accidentally step into one of these busy paths.
Where to travel in the Netherlands in 2026
For many travelers, Amsterdam is a bucket-list destination, and it's one of the most walkable cities. While it's the Netherlands' biggest and busiest city, it's hardly a place where you need to worry about safety. Amsterdam was ranked the fourth-safest city in the world by the World Population Review. Pickpockets may be present around crowded tourist areas, but they're relatively uncommon compared with other major urban destinations. As a basic guideline for staying safe in the city, stay within the central area encircled by the A10 motorway, sometimes referred to as "the ring" or "the circle." Amsterdam's most iconic neighborhoods are located within the ring, including its medieval, canal-striped Old Town and the quirky, Bohemian zone of De Pijp, if you'd like to get away from the touristy canals.
A smaller, less bustling alternative to Amsterdam is Utrecht. It's a university city known for its educated, livable vibe, with lots of walkable canals, though it may be best explored by bike. One index ranked Utrecht the most bicycle-friendly city in the world. The only area sometimes cited as one to avoid in Utrecht is Kanaleneiland, but fortunately, that district is well away from the city's most treasured spots, including the gorgeous central Dom Tower and lively Vredenburg Square. Utrecht can also serve as a convenient launchpad for a day trip into the Netherlands' countryside, including the heathland-filled Utrechtse Heuvelrug National Park, about an hour away by train.