West Virginia's 'Birthplace Of Rivers Gateway' Is A Fishing Haven With Trails, Parks, And An Odd Festival

Pocahontas County earns its motto of nature's mountain playground. It's the third-largest county in West Virginia by area, covering almost 950 square miles, but has a population under 8,000 people, putting it among the least populous areas of the state. That makes it an ideal escape for folks who want to immerse themselves in nature. And there are still a few population centers where you can stay while you explore the scenic mountain landscape, like the charming small town of Marlinton.

First known as Marlin's Bottom, Marlinton was named for explorer Jacob Marlin. He and his companion Stephen Sewell were the first people of European descent to settle west of the Allegheny Mountains when they built a cabin at the mouth of Knapps Creek in 1749. The town was officially incorporated in 1900 after the construction of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway line. By 1910, it had expanded from a single church and hotel to a town of over 1,000 people with its own banks, newspaper, and even an opera house. Some of these early buildings are still standing, including the Pocahontas County Opera House, which was restored in the late 1990s and now serves as a live music and theater venue.

Marlinton is especially popular with bikers who come in on the Greenbrier River Trail, the state's longest rail-trail. For folks coming from further afield, it can be a bit of a trek. The closest major transportation hub is Richmond, a little over three hours to the east, and it's roughly four hours from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania or Greensboro, North Carolina. However, Marlinton is also less than an hour south of Snowshoe Mountain Resort, West Virginia's premier skiing destination, making it an appealing day trip for winter sports enthusiasts who want to experience mountain culture while they're in the area.