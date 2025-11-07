West Virginia's 'Birthplace Of Rivers Gateway' Is A Fishing Haven With Trails, Parks, And An Odd Festival
Pocahontas County earns its motto of nature's mountain playground. It's the third-largest county in West Virginia by area, covering almost 950 square miles, but has a population under 8,000 people, putting it among the least populous areas of the state. That makes it an ideal escape for folks who want to immerse themselves in nature. And there are still a few population centers where you can stay while you explore the scenic mountain landscape, like the charming small town of Marlinton.
First known as Marlin's Bottom, Marlinton was named for explorer Jacob Marlin. He and his companion Stephen Sewell were the first people of European descent to settle west of the Allegheny Mountains when they built a cabin at the mouth of Knapps Creek in 1749. The town was officially incorporated in 1900 after the construction of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway line. By 1910, it had expanded from a single church and hotel to a town of over 1,000 people with its own banks, newspaper, and even an opera house. Some of these early buildings are still standing, including the Pocahontas County Opera House, which was restored in the late 1990s and now serves as a live music and theater venue.
Marlinton is especially popular with bikers who come in on the Greenbrier River Trail, the state's longest rail-trail. For folks coming from further afield, it can be a bit of a trek. The closest major transportation hub is Richmond, a little over three hours to the east, and it's roughly four hours from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania or Greensboro, North Carolina. However, Marlinton is also less than an hour south of Snowshoe Mountain Resort, West Virginia's premier skiing destination, making it an appealing day trip for winter sports enthusiasts who want to experience mountain culture while they're in the area.
Fishing and hiking in and around Marlinton
Eight major rivers have their headwaters in Pocahontas County, giving the area the nickname "Birthplace of Rivers" and lots of opportunities for outdoor adventures, including some of the best fishing spots in West Virginia. The Greenbrier River is ideal for catching smallmouth bass. The Cranberry River, which flows through the Monongahela National Forest about 30 miles west of Marlinton, is one of just two waterways in West Virginia to make the list of the 100 best trout streams in America. Fly fishing is popular on its North Fork and South Fork tributaries, with a mile-long catch-and-release area on the Dogway Fork. For boat fishing, Handley Pond is stocked with trout in the spring and also allows night fishing for catfish, while Seneca Lake is stocked with trout from February through May, and is also home to sunfish and largemouth bass. Watoga Lake, south of Marlinton, offers a similar array of species.
Surrounding these fishing spots is an unspoiled landscape of mountains and forests. Seneca State Forest is both the oldest and largest in the state. Its 23 miles of trails include a 10.4-mile portion of the Allegheny Trail, the longest trail in West Virginia at more than 300 miles. The Allegheny Trail extends into Watoga State Park, which also has access to the 78-mile Greenbrier River Trail and a slew of other attractions, from the scenic views of the Ann Bailey Lookout Tower to canoe, kayak, or paddle boat rentals on Watoga Lake. Monongahela National Forest is one of the most ecologically diverse regions of the United States. The Cranberry Wilderness area closest to Marlinton has over 75 miles of trails, along with campgrounds and the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center, where you can learn more about the forest's plants and animals.
Experience peak mountain culture at Marlinton's festivals
Marlinton puts a distinctive West Virginia twist on the fall festival. On the last weekend in September, the town holds its Autumn Harvest Festival and Roadkill Cook-Off, an event that's happened every year since 1991. To be clear, the proteins prepared at the festival aren't actual roadkill. Instead, they're hunted or farmed animals that would often be found dead along the roadside, like groundhogs, snakes, or armadillos. Unique dishes like snapping turtle stew, squirrel gravy, or teriyaki bear are the festival's main draw — and that's a big draw, apparently, seeing as how up to 20,000 people attend each year's event.
For less adventurous eaters, the festival also features a Biscuit Bake Off, and you'll find familiar proteins like chicken and venison alongside the exotic fare on food vendors' menus. Along with regional cuisine, the festival has a craft show with over 100 vendors, a square dance, and live music, so there's more reasons to attend than just the chance to expand your palate.
The Roadkill Cook-Off is certainly the most unique festival held in Pocahontas County, but there are others you can check out if you're visiting in other seasons. Visit Marlinton the second weekend of July for the annual Pioneer Days festival, which has happened every summer since 1967. This three-day event has parades, vendors, carnival rides, a car show, and loads of free live music, including the Hammons Family Fiddle & Banjo Contest. You'll find a similar event in early June in Cass, a quiet mountain town known for its historic steam trains. Its annual Cass Days festival features the Parade of Steam where you can get a close look at these historic locomotives, along with the usual array of live music, food, and vendors.