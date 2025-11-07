Missouri's Hidden Gem Of A Rustic Town Has Scenic Camping Spots And A Rare Waterfall Swimming Hole

Stretching across Southern Missouri, the Ozarks form a landscape littered with gentle valleys and sprawling forests. Within this wild and varied region lie countless small towns that preserve the rustic heart of the Midwest. One of these quaint locales is Winona, a community of fewer than 1,000 residents nestled entirely inside the Mark Twain National Forest.

The town is located where U.S. Route 60 meets Missouri Route 19. And, interestingly, Winona has been a tourist hub since its post office first opened in 1888. Although the area was home to Native American tribes long before European settlers moved in, this post office began to connect the remote forested town to the outside world, and helped Winona develop into a thriving logging community. In fact, the name Winona is borrowed from the Sioux term for "firstborn," which highlights the town's Native American heritage and pioneer spirit.

Looking to find out more? Getting to Winona is an easy journey. Reaching the town from Saint Louis and its art-filled and downtown suburbs takes about 200 miles by car. If the drive from the city feels a bit too long, visitors can instead fly into Springfield, the "Queen City of the Ozarks," located just 120 miles from Winona. Those looking to spend the night can settle into Motel 60, a comfortable 24-hour lodging option situated just off the main highway. It caters to both overnight visitors and extended stays. From this convenient base that features modern comforts like cable TV and internet, the real adventure begins. Winona's beauty shines beyond its downtown, offering travelers scenic camping escapes and a hidden swimming hole perfect for a summer's day.