Missouri's Hidden Gem Of A Rustic Town Has Scenic Camping Spots And A Rare Waterfall Swimming Hole
Stretching across Southern Missouri, the Ozarks form a landscape littered with gentle valleys and sprawling forests. Within this wild and varied region lie countless small towns that preserve the rustic heart of the Midwest. One of these quaint locales is Winona, a community of fewer than 1,000 residents nestled entirely inside the Mark Twain National Forest.
The town is located where U.S. Route 60 meets Missouri Route 19. And, interestingly, Winona has been a tourist hub since its post office first opened in 1888. Although the area was home to Native American tribes long before European settlers moved in, this post office began to connect the remote forested town to the outside world, and helped Winona develop into a thriving logging community. In fact, the name Winona is borrowed from the Sioux term for "firstborn," which highlights the town's Native American heritage and pioneer spirit.
Looking to find out more? Getting to Winona is an easy journey. Reaching the town from Saint Louis and its art-filled and downtown suburbs takes about 200 miles by car. If the drive from the city feels a bit too long, visitors can instead fly into Springfield, the "Queen City of the Ozarks," located just 120 miles from Winona. Those looking to spend the night can settle into Motel 60, a comfortable 24-hour lodging option situated just off the main highway. It caters to both overnight visitors and extended stays. From this convenient base that features modern comforts like cable TV and internet, the real adventure begins. Winona's beauty shines beyond its downtown, offering travelers scenic camping escapes and a hidden swimming hole perfect for a summer's day.
Camping and food spots in Winona
Just a short drive north of Winona, near the city of Eminence, visitors will find the Ridgeview RV Campground. Far enough from busy roads to hear nothing but crickets, frogs, and owls, these campgrounds are the perfect place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Each site is large, level, and equipped with full hookups.
This makes it an ideal option for those travelers who are riding in Class A rigs and long trailers. The campgrounds' complimentary firewood, free Wi-Fi, and friendly hosts add thoughtful touches to the experience. If you're traveling with your furry friend in tow, don't fret, as your pet can join in on the fun too. Take a stroll through the rough-cut forest paths here with your dog, as long as you make sure that Fido remains on a leash.
Back in Winona, you can find small-town food spots that offer hearty, homemade fare. One example is the Amazing Grace Coffee Shop, which is located on the town square. This local favorite is known for its spotless interior and generous portions. Guests praise its pizza, biscuits and gravy, and specialty drinks, as well as the welcoming vibe of the place. For a casual bite, Bigfoot Burger serves thick, flavorful patties and golden fries, though it's important to note that this restaurant is only open from Thursday to Saturday.
How to reach Rocky Falls in Winona
If you're going to visit Winona, one site you shouldn't miss out on is Rocky Falls. This location is what geologists call a shut-in. Simply put, this means that streams have carved their way through ancient, hardened rhyolite instead of softer rock. Over time, this created a narrow cascade that spills into a clear, cool pool at the base. Today, Rocky Falls is a natural swimming hole that's just as refreshing as it is photogenic.
The falls are especially stunning after a heavy rain. After some stormy weather, the Rocky Falls water rushes over the reddish-brown rock in ribbons of motion. Visitors often wade in the shallow sections, slide gently along the smooth stones, or climb to the top for panoramic views of the forest. For safety, bring water shoes — which are also a must-have when visiting a lake or an ocean beach – as the surfaces can be slippery. The area also features picnic tables, charcoal grills, and composting toilets, making it an easy and essential half-day stop.
Getting to Rocky Falls from Winona is not only straightforward, it's also a scenic journey. Travelers should take Route 19 north, then turn right onto Highway H. Continue for about 8.5 miles before turning onto NN Highway. After that, make another right onto County Road 526. The falls are just a short, flat walk from the parking lot. You won't have a hard time finding it either, as the falls are marked by an information kiosk and trailhead. Arriving early or visiting on weekdays helps avoid crowds, as weekends tend to draw multiple visitors who are seeking a cool dip.