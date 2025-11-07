Minnesota's Iconic Vineyard Destination Offers Curated Tastings, Live Music, And Hands-On Experiences
When traveling in Northern California or Oregon's postcard-worthy Willamette Valley, the option to spend a day tasting wines and taking in vineyard views is easily attainable. However, if you're planning a trip to the Upper Midwest region of the United States, the possibility of a winery escapade may not even cross your mind. It should. The last few decades have seen the scientists, viticulturists, and winemakers of Minnesota hard at work developing cold-hardy, hybrid varieties of grapes that thrive in the harsh northern climate. The epicenter of this burgeoning industry is the town of Hastings.
Hastings is set in the countryside but isn't too far off the beaten path, being only a 30-minute drive southeast from Minneapolis. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), which recently took the crown as North America's best for customer satisfaction, is a major hub, so if flying, your options will be plentiful. Even before heading off to the vineyards, this idyllic town of about 22,600 residents will charm you. Positioned on the Mississippi River, near its confluence with the St. Croix River, there's ample opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors by hiking or biking the Mississippi River Trail, having a relaxing picnic next to the 35-foot cascade of Vermillion Falls, or exploring the ruins in Old Mill Park.
You'll want to have cozy lodging to return to after a fun-filled day of wine tasting, and Hastings has an excellent assortment from which to choose. With options ranging from upscale with spectacular river views in The Confluence Hotel, to a comfortable vacation rental with all the amenities of home, you are sure to find a match for your tastes. And the best part is, no matter where you stay in Hastings, the vineyard that started it all is only a short distance away.
Minnesota's original vineyard
Alexis Bailly Vineyard and Winery, known as Minnesota's original vineyard, was first planted in 1973 and opened as a winery in 1977. They produce a wide assortment of wines, including whites, reds, rosés, and dessert selections, and they are especially notable for their wines produced from Minnesota-grown grapes, such as frontenac and golden gris. With 12 wines currently on offer, you're sure to curate a three or six-flight tasting to satisfy your preferences. However, a visit to this oenophile nirvana will enliven not only your taste buds, but all of your senses.
In addition to their rustic, charming tasting room, you can opt to experience your festivities in a heated yurt overlooking the vines. Each yurt accommodates six to eight guests for one and a half hours. Live music is a staple at the winery, hosting artists playing everything from Brazilian rhythms to classic rock; just make sure to check the winery's website to see the schedule. For a more intense jolt to the senses, book a contrast therapy session at the Trinity Sauna. Located in the heart of the vineyard, this wood-fired sauna, cold plunge, and warming bonfire combination will have your endorphins flowing.
If a more immersive experience is what you're seeking, Alexis Bailly Vineyard has you covered as well. Opportunities are added and change frequently, but as of this writing, opportunities include a truffle-making class, where you can even add some port wine into the mix, and sourdough for beginners, because nothing says comfort like fresh-baked bread and a glass of wine.
Hastings has more to offer
While the Alexis Bailly Vineyard and Winery is definitely the focal point for wine in Hastings, there's another local libation producer worth a taste. Lone Oak Vineyard and Winery was founded in 2009 and boasts a comprehensive selection, again highlighting Minnesota varietals, including reds, whites, rosés, dessert wines, and even a sparkling rosé for bubbly lovers. You can sample and discern your favorite in their tasting room, and while no food is available, you're invited to bring your own picnic basket and enjoy a relaxing day amidst the vines.
For a break from wine, you can enjoy a different style of fermentation at Spiral Brewery. Located in downtown Hastings, this taproom is an inviting space defined by communal tables spread throughout and stainless steel fermentation tanks lining the wall. They have a strong selection of house-made beers from which to choose, as well as a hard seltzer with rotating flavors. Live music is on the stage every other week, and children as well as leashed, well-behaved dogs are welcome.
The best times to visit for an ideal wine-tasting adventure are spring and fall. Both seasons offer milder weather, but you may favor spring if you're seeking a relaxing, scenic experience with fewer crowds and the vibrant greens of the sprouting vines, while fall will suit you if you're interested in witnessing the energy of the harvest and winemaking activities. Whatever the season, be sure to plan ahead and learn a clever way to fly home with a case of wine, as you're sure to want to take a piece of Hastings home with you.