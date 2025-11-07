Minnesota's Iconic Vineyard Destination Offers Curated Tastings, Live Music, And Hands-On Experiences

When traveling in Northern California or Oregon's postcard-worthy Willamette Valley, the option to spend a day tasting wines and taking in vineyard views is easily attainable. However, if you're planning a trip to the Upper Midwest region of the United States, the possibility of a winery escapade may not even cross your mind. It should. The last few decades have seen the scientists, viticulturists, and winemakers of Minnesota hard at work developing cold-hardy, hybrid varieties of grapes that thrive in the harsh northern climate. The epicenter of this burgeoning industry is the town of Hastings.

Hastings is set in the countryside but isn't too far off the beaten path, being only a 30-minute drive southeast from Minneapolis. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), which recently took the crown as North America's best for customer satisfaction, is a major hub, so if flying, your options will be plentiful. Even before heading off to the vineyards, this idyllic town of about 22,600 residents will charm you. Positioned on the Mississippi River, near its confluence with the St. Croix River, there's ample opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors by hiking or biking the Mississippi River Trail, having a relaxing picnic next to the 35-foot cascade of Vermillion Falls, or exploring the ruins in Old Mill Park.

You'll want to have cozy lodging to return to after a fun-filled day of wine tasting, and Hastings has an excellent assortment from which to choose. With options ranging from upscale with spectacular river views in The Confluence Hotel, to a comfortable vacation rental with all the amenities of home, you are sure to find a match for your tastes. And the best part is, no matter where you stay in Hastings, the vineyard that started it all is only a short distance away.