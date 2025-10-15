This Midwestern Airport Took The Crown As North America's Best For Passenger Satisfaction

With all the headaches of flying, air travel services rarely win praise and accolades from travelers. Many airports make headlines for the wrong reasons, from the nation's worst airport for flight cancellations to the downright icky airports that rank dead last for cleanliness. One airport, however, has managed to win the hearts of frequent flyers several years in a row. The JD Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranked the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) highest in passenger satisfaction in both 2024 and 2025. The airport beat dozens of other "mega" airports such as Detroit, Phoenix, and Dallas, all air transport hubs that handle more than 33 million passengers per year.

Even as record numbers of travelers are flying, the good news is that overall satisfaction has increased as airports offer increasingly unique and localized passenger experiences. "A few big capital improvement projects have now been completed and many more are underway or about to break ground," explains Michael Taylor, J.D. Power managing director of travel, hospitality, and retail, in a press release. " A decades long trend of bringing unique, local flavor to the passenger experience has positively impacted the airport experience, with these local touches having a major influence on passenger satisfaction."

So, what made Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport stand out? The travel hub outperformed in all categories, including ease of travel, facilities, and staff, as well as food, beverage, retail, and the passenger experience departing from and arriving at the airport. All of this led to a high level of passenger trust in the airport. "I do NOT dread hanging at this airport. So many decent food choices, cool merch etc.," as one Reddit user put it. "Y'all did MSP right!"