Michigan's Adults-Only Glamping Retreat Offers Bathhouse Bliss And Free S'mores
Tucked away on 45 wooded acres near Lake Michigan, The Woods Luxury Camping offers a curated glamping getaway with easy access to beaches, wine country, and more. It's located right in the heart of Michigan's agricultural region in Fennville, and best of all, it's completely kid-free, which is perfect for anyone looking for a quiet, adults-only break (pet parents can bring their dog, though). Founded on the idea of luxury in the woods, the retreat features 18 cabin-style glamping units with resort-style amenities and finishing touches. That includes queen and king-sized beds with soft linens, private fire pits right outside the door, a designated Yeti cooler filled with ice for refreshments, and more.
This is a campground, so the bathrooms are communal; however, the bathhouse is more like a five-star spa than a campsite. It's climate-controlled with hot showers, luxury toiletries, and an interior design that looks like something straight out of a magazine. This mini escape in the middle of the property will make you forget you're out in the woods for a moment.
Another highlight is the "basecamp" in the center of everything, which has a canteen offering refreshments throughout the day as well as a complimentary s'mores bar available in the evenings. Head here for breakfast and coffee in the morning — there is a continental-style spread set up, but you can also whip up fresh eggs from the on-site chicken coop for a breakfast you'll be hard pressed to find in any hotel. Plus, with Lake Michigan only a few minutes away, you can get the perfect mix of outdoor retreat, small-town charm, and beach vibes all in one trip.
Make the most of your stay at The Woods Luxury Camping
This family-run business knows how to keep things intimate and luxurious. "This is really a place where you feel you own the 45 acres," owner Jacqueline Petro said to MLive. "We want to create a place where it's private. There's solitude, and you rest in the woods." You can opt for solo evenings by your private fire pit or head over to the communal fire pits in the center of camp for s'mores with your neighbors. However, the sites are spread out, so walking around will bring out childhood memories of wandering through the woods at summer camp.
If you're worried about walking around to get to everything, there are also scooters on-site to easily get you around. You can use these to explore all the trails on the property, too. And although this is technically a walk-in campsite, meaning you have to walk in with your stuff from the parking lot to your hut, you can hitch a ride via golf cart if you request in advance.
And although the woods themselves are glorious, make some time to explore the surrounding towns for good eats, art galleries, and wine country. Wine lovers should definitely hit up the local vineyards and wineries in Michigan's first AVA wine region. The presence of the lake and the soil types make for a unique combination that lends itself well to red varietals like cabernet franc and pinot noir. Some notable wineries in the area include Fenn Valley, Modales, and Michigan Wine Co. Visitors should also check out the best Great Lakes beaches in the area, especially Oval Beach, which has consistently ranked as one of the best beaches in the U.S. (and even the world, according to some rankings).
Planning your visit to The Woods in Fennville, Michigan
Although The Woods' glamping experience is tucked right into nature, it's only a quick drive to Lake Michigan beaches and surrounded by the picture-perfect small-town magic destinations of artsy Saugatuck, Dutch-inspired Holland, and South Haven, which is all about coastal vibes. Best of all, it's around two and a half hours from Chicago and under three hours from Detroit — making it a great day trip if you want the best of nature and big city life.
The Woods opens mid-May through mid-October, and it's wise to book early — these 18 cabins can fill quickly. Also, no walk-ins are allowed, so booking in advance is necessary. With four styles of cabins ranging from $250 to $400 a night, guests can go for a solid high-end glamping A-frame hut or splurge on something swankier, like a glass house with a roof open to the night sky. Guests can choose to add on packages, like a made-to-order charcuterie board, anniversary or birthday setups, and early check-in or late check-out if you want to stay just a little longer. The sites are all self-check-in, too, which many travelers will appreciate for convenience.
While this is a luxury glamping experience — you'll have soft sheets, climate control, and hot showers — you're still out in nature. Guests may want to bring a flashlight for the evening trail through the woods, a cozy layer for evenings around the fire-pit, and sunscreen for beach days. However, The Woods has you covered with bug spray, snacks, cooking utensils, and pretty much everything else you need for your stay — even including books and outdoor games. Really all you need is the basics — and a love for spending time in the woods, which you'll find in spades here.