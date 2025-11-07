Michigan's Adults-Only Glamping Retreat Offers Bathhouse Bliss And Free S'mores

Tucked away on 45 wooded acres near Lake Michigan, The Woods Luxury Camping offers a curated glamping getaway with easy access to beaches, wine country, and more. It's located right in the heart of Michigan's agricultural region in Fennville, and best of all, it's completely kid-free, which is perfect for anyone looking for a quiet, adults-only break (pet parents can bring their dog, though). Founded on the idea of luxury in the woods, the retreat features 18 cabin-style glamping units with resort-style amenities and finishing touches. That includes queen and king-sized beds with soft linens, private fire pits right outside the door, a designated Yeti cooler filled with ice for refreshments, and more.

This is a campground, so the bathrooms are communal; however, the bathhouse is more like a five-star spa than a campsite. It's climate-controlled with hot showers, luxury toiletries, and an interior design that looks like something straight out of a magazine. This mini escape in the middle of the property will make you forget you're out in the woods for a moment.

Another highlight is the "basecamp" in the center of everything, which has a canteen offering refreshments throughout the day as well as a complimentary s'mores bar available in the evenings. Head here for breakfast and coffee in the morning — there is a continental-style spread set up, but you can also whip up fresh eggs from the on-site chicken coop for a breakfast you'll be hard pressed to find in any hotel. Plus, with Lake Michigan only a few minutes away, you can get the perfect mix of outdoor retreat, small-town charm, and beach vibes all in one trip.