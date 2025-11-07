Florida Daredevils Are Risking Lives Piloting This Type Of Personal Watercraft To The Caribbean

Recently, there's been an uptick in thrill-seekers setting off for the Bahamas from Florida on personal watercraft, like jet-skis. Although the distance might sound manageable — from 50 to more than 100 miles — the route crosses the strong north-flowing Gulf Stream. Even if the water looks calm, currents can be faster than you think, and the chop can get rough without warning. According to some commenters in jet-ski forums, people often underestimate how much endurance, fuel, and navigational know-how you need for this type of open-water crossing.

Some incidents have made it into the headlines, too. Jet skier Charles Walker went missing in 2022 while attempting the journey. Experts say harsh weather, running out of fuel, and mechanical or communication issues are common emergencies. And the U.S. government has explicitly warned tourists that jet skiing and boating in the Bahamas can be risky. On a jet ski, you have limited fuel, no cabin, minimal space for safety gear, and you're exposed to the elements. Ending up on a stranded jet ski in open water could quickly turn into a disaster.

Aside from the potential dangers of this trip, many skeptics point out the questionable logistics. After X user @SymoneBeez posted, "Once I found out you can ride a jet ski from Miami to Bimini, Bahamas in 3 hours I've been even more unimpressed with cruises lol," many jokes came flooding in. X user @Curryfidat said, "Who wants to be ona jet ski for three hours," and @heyjoydoe said, "yall half way into your 3 hour jet ski ride to the Bahamas from Miami:," following up with a GIF of the famous door scene with Rose and Jack in "Titanic." All in all, jet skiers may want to consider alternative fun options, like experiencing the authentic Florida Keys on a jet ski tour instead.