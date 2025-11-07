The US State With The Highest Average Elevation Will Take Your Breath Away (Literally)

Some states have scenery so beautiful, it takes your breath away. Others sit at such high elevations you can literally lose your breath. Colorado happens to be both. The city life, the four seasons, and the mountainous landscape are so awe-inspiring, they put the Centennial State at a level above the rest ... quite literally. Per Colorado State University, Colorado is the highest elevated state in the U.S. with a mean elevation of 6,800 feet. The higher the altitude, the more you'll feel the difference in the air. In fact, the American Lung Association reports that because there's less oxygen at a higher elevation, you can get altitude sickness, and almost everyone experiences symptoms above 11,000 feet. So, you may not feel it walking around state grounds, but if you were to climb Colorado's highest mountain, Mount Elbert, at 14,000 feet high, you'd need to be cautious.

Symptoms include nausea, headache, dizziness, shortness of breath, and fatigue. As someone from South Florida who lived in a city that sits just above sea level, I found myself a bit lightheaded taking a vacation in Denver. While my body adjusted, for others, the only way to cure severe cases is to go back down to a level where you can breathe easier. If you're someone who is not used to higher altitudes, it's best to prepare yourself for them — and maybe avoid hiking Mount Elbert.