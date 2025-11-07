This US Airline Dominates The Charts For The Cheapest Flight Deals
If you're hunting for the cheapest way to fly in the U.S., one carrier is currently at the top of the charts: Southwest Airlines. According to the Going 2025 Flight Deal Awards, which analyzed 80,000 flight-deal alerts across more than 200 airports, Southwest placed first among carriers offering the best airfare bargains. That data-backed crown reflects Southwest's legacy as a more wallet-friendly airline that isn't quite as budget as Frontier. The Going data doesn't just calculate the frequency and amount of deals, but how much cheaper the fares are compared to the average price. Going estimates that the average deal they sent out in the first quarter of 2025 was 95% lower than other routes.
Southwest, which first took to the friendly skies in 1971, tops the deals list, ahead of legacy carriers like American, United, and Delta, which are all nearly 100 years old. Even for travelers who may miss a Going deal, Southwest often highlights its own budget-friendly options. This includes Wanna Go Wednesday, which the carrier launched in 2024, that highlights weekly deals on last-minute getaways. Also, there's the relaunched Getaways by Southwest. The all-in-one vacation planning bundle includes airfare, hotel, ground transportation, as well as flight change flexibility, to more than 30 markets.
In addition to crowning Southwest the top airline for deals, Going's list also measured U.S. airports with the best and worst deals on domestic flights. For the deals, the top airports were Tampa, Orlando, Denver, Las Vegas, and Boston. Clocking in at the bottom of the list are Baltimore, Houston, Chicago Midway, Philadelphia, and Newark, which receives nearly twice the amount of TSA complaints when compared to other airports.
What to know before traveling on Southwest Airlines
There are a few things you might want to keep in mind if you plan to fly on Southwest. The airline was lauded for its free checked bag policy. While most airlines charged for bags, Southwest continued to stand out by offering customers two free checked bags. Not only did this mean no longer having to force your items into a carry-on bag, but it surely freed up overhead bin space and possibly cut down on boarding time.
All that changed, as fares booked or changed after May 28, 2025, would incur a fee for checked bags. The first checked bag would be $35, and the second, $45. Though, depending on your status as a Rapid Rewards member, you might retain your free checked bags for yourself and up to 8 passengers under the same reservation. If you don't qualify for the free checked bags, packing efficiently is important. These tips on how to pack a suitcase as efficiently as possible might help.
Also, there's another standout feature that Southwest recently changed. Previously, travelers were assigned a specific boarding group and position, but not a designated seat. Travelers would line up accordingly, board the flight, and choose whatever available seat was open. The days of open seating have gone bye-bye, and starting January 27, assigned seats are now a thing. Some travelers will love or hate the new Southwest Airlines updates. The affordable flight deals might be offset by having to pay for checked bags, but for those who pack light, the carrier is still super affordable. Also, for those seeking to venture to Alaska, the least visited state in the U.S., Southwest recently announced service to Anchorage.