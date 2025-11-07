This US Airline Dominates The Charts For The Cheapest Flight Deals

If you're hunting for the cheapest way to fly in the U.S., one carrier is currently at the top of the charts: Southwest Airlines. According to the Going 2025 Flight Deal Awards, which analyzed 80,000 flight-deal alerts across more than 200 airports, Southwest placed first among carriers offering the best airfare bargains. That data-backed crown reflects Southwest's legacy as a more wallet-friendly airline that isn't quite as budget as Frontier. The Going data doesn't just calculate the frequency and amount of deals, but how much cheaper the fares are compared to the average price. Going estimates that the average deal they sent out in the first quarter of 2025 was 95% lower than other routes.

Southwest, which first took to the friendly skies in 1971, tops the deals list, ahead of legacy carriers like American, United, and Delta, which are all nearly 100 years old. Even for travelers who may miss a Going deal, Southwest often highlights its own budget-friendly options. This includes Wanna Go Wednesday, which the carrier launched in 2024, that highlights weekly deals on last-minute getaways. Also, there's the relaunched Getaways by Southwest. The all-in-one vacation planning bundle includes airfare, hotel, ground transportation, as well as flight change flexibility, to more than 30 markets.

In addition to crowning Southwest the top airline for deals, Going's list also measured U.S. airports with the best and worst deals on domestic flights. For the deals, the top airports were Tampa, Orlando, Denver, Las Vegas, and Boston. Clocking in at the bottom of the list are Baltimore, Houston, Chicago Midway, Philadelphia, and Newark, which receives nearly twice the amount of TSA complaints when compared to other airports.