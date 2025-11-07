The Fascinating Reason Japan's Traffic Lights Are Blue Instead Of Green

If you've ever visited Japan and noticed that the "go" light at intersections looks more blue than green, you're not imagining it. It's a country known for its attention to detail, where conveniently placed, unique vending machines offer drinks and snacks and bullet trains run on time. Japan has also put its own spin on traffic lights. The blue-green glow isn't just a design choice. Instead, it's a reflection of the country's language and history that dates back centuries.

In ancient times, there were only four primary colors in Japan: white (shiro), black (kuro), red (aka), and blue (ao). When traffic lights were introduced in Tokyo in 1930, the "go" light was described using the Japanese word "ao." This term historically covered both blue and green shades, and in everyday Japanese, "ao" referred to anything with a cool tone. This included the sea, the sky, and even fresh green leaves. Over time, the language evolved, and during the Heian Period (between 794 and 1185), the word "midori" became more common for green. Still, the color for "go" is called blue by locals thanks to this history.