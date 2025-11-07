The US State With The Most Snake Species Isn't For The Faint Of Heart

They say everything's bigger in Texas — and apparently, that even includes populations of snakes. The Lone Star State is teeming with the scaly reptiles, according to a 2025 index from the World Population Review. The report found that Texas has a whopping 68 species of snake, which is just a few digits shy of the Texas Parks and Wildlife's official count of 76.

As you can imagine, keeping track of all the different types of elusive serpents that slither around the great plains isn't easy. Whether the exact number is 68, 76, or somewhere in between, Texas still has far more snake species than any other state in the country. And if you take into account the region's various subspecies, that figure balloons to well over 100. Yikes. Texas ain't for the faint of heart, that's for sure.

As for the World Population Review's ranking, Mississippi, with its many snake-filled lakes and rivers, came in at a close second with 55 different species. Arizona, a state that has more rattlesnakes than any other, and Nevada went neck in neck for third place, each boasting 52. If you suffer from a bad case of ophidiophobia — aka, a fear of snakes — you may be reconsidering any planned upcoming trips down South right about now, but fret not. Generally speaking, snakes are actually pretty timid and shy.