When visiting a gastronomic capital like Italy, tourists usually have sky-high expectations for their meals. After all, this is where traveling guru, Rick Steves, ate the best meal of his life, and notes that it's not the complexity of the country's cuisine, but the simple, fresh ingredients that make repasts here shine. Dining at these cathedrals (often disguised as holes-in-the-wall) of epicurean delights — even if the experience isn't fancy — can create a concern for awkward moments, especially when encountering global etiquette customs that often clash among countries. For instance, in Mexico, you don't eat tacos with a fork and knife. But in Chile, you never eat french fries with your fingers. And, in Italy, the faux pas that screams that you're a tourist is asking for cheese on your seafood.

The irony isn't lost that the country of origin for Parmigiano Reggiano doesn't want you to ask for a dusting of it on your meal. Global sales of the hard, salty cheese were up 4.9 percent to about $3.7 billion in 2024. It's also difficult to comprehend how a violation of this rule is criminal for Americans who have an Olive Garden meal or two under their belts and appreciate many a fresh grind of Parmesan. Why is this garnish verboten? Are Italians lactose-intolerant? The reasons are two-fold. One is that the strong, nutty flavors of the Italian cheese will overwhelm the delicate flavors of fish, which is usually prepared with light additions, such as lemon or capers. Another is that Italians don't like to comingle food from different regions, and that includes seafood and cheese. So, enjoy those linguini with clams or a bowl of mussels sans the extra dairy and save it for a heavier meal, such as pappardelle al cinghiale — wide ribbons of pasta in a rich wild boar sauce.