Montana's Best-Kept Secret Is A Mountain Adventure Haven With Few Crowds And All The Beauty
Montana is a state of many personalities, which is probably why it has over 10 nicknames. One of these is the Mountain State, which feels very apt when you consider Montana has over 300 peaks across its vast landscape. While this moniker mostly refers to the Rocky Mountains, there are actually over 60 ranges here that all contribute to the state's rugged and adventurous nature. The Crazy Mountains Range near the center of the state has rich Native American roots and around 30 summits reaching between 10,000 and 11,000 feet high.
Known affectionately as the Crazies, this impressive range is ideal for long, scenic drives that let you leave behind civilization and enter a world of pristine nature. One popular route along various highways provides a leisurely experience that captures beautiful mountain views. An alternative route takes you along gravel backroads that provide more solitude, albeit with slightly rougher driving.
Over 50 alpine lakes reside in the Crazies, many of which have enthralling hiking trails leading to their shorelines. The Twin Lakes via Big Timber Creek Trail is one of the most popular, with a 4.7-star rating on AllTrails. It starts at Halfmoon Campground, stretching 8.5 miles through the mountain range to the lakes. You'll need around five hours to complete it, but the trails are well-kept, and the lakes and waterfalls are worth it. Blue Lake is another great option from Halfmoon Campground. This walk is almost 1 mile shorter than Twin Lakes, but it still takes close to five hours. You'll encounter a lot of steep sections on either trek, so be prepared for huffing and puffing at times. Both of these treks reach elevations of over 8,000 feet, so you should brush up on how to prevent altitude sickness before hitting the trail.
Classic towns and experiences in the Crazy Mountains
If you're heading to the Crazies, chances are you'll visit one of the gateway towns. Big Timber is a riverside darling that hosts a fun annual rodeo in June. It's also about one hour away from one of Montana's five best ranches for trying out Western life, Sweet Grass Ranch. Slightly down the Yellowstone River is Livingston, a small mountain town with an Old West-style downtown. Despite having fewer than 10,000 people, it's a mecca for cosmopolitan dining and local artists. Mexican, sushi, and Italian restaurants sit amongst the taverns, while the summertime art walk showcases local writers, painters, and musicians.
Recreation is never far in this area. Yellowstone River is a popular spot for trout fishing, while Livingston Spring Creek often sets the scene for days spent fly fishing. If you're up for a challenge, you could take on the strenuous hike to Crazy Peak, the highest point in the mountain range at over 11,000 feet. The mountain and valley views are exceptional, but this isn't a trek for casual hikers. It is a long and difficult route, and the high altitude can bring on all kinds of unexpected weather. You'll need proper gear, including bear spray, and make sure someone knows where you are in case something goes wrong.
The best time to visit the Crazies is during the summer, when the weather is pleasant and the snow hasn't arrived yet. The land is sacred to the Apsáalooke people, and its tie to the Indigenous culture dates back centuries. It's important to respect the land and leave no trace behind when you're visiting — that means taking all trash when you go and not disturbing the flora or fauna. To reach the Crazies, you can fly into Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana's gateway to outdoor wonders with plenty of nonstop flights. It's only a 1.5-hour drive from the range.