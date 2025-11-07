Montana's Best-Kept Secret Is A Mountain Adventure Haven With Few Crowds And All The Beauty

Montana is a state of many personalities, which is probably why it has over 10 nicknames. One of these is the Mountain State, which feels very apt when you consider Montana has over 300 peaks across its vast landscape. While this moniker mostly refers to the Rocky Mountains, there are actually over 60 ranges here that all contribute to the state's rugged and adventurous nature. The Crazy Mountains Range near the center of the state has rich Native American roots and around 30 summits reaching between 10,000 and 11,000 feet high.

Known affectionately as the Crazies, this impressive range is ideal for long, scenic drives that let you leave behind civilization and enter a world of pristine nature. One popular route along various highways provides a leisurely experience that captures beautiful mountain views. An alternative route takes you along gravel backroads that provide more solitude, albeit with slightly rougher driving.

Over 50 alpine lakes reside in the Crazies, many of which have enthralling hiking trails leading to their shorelines. The Twin Lakes via Big Timber Creek Trail is one of the most popular, with a 4.7-star rating on AllTrails. It starts at Halfmoon Campground, stretching 8.5 miles through the mountain range to the lakes. You'll need around five hours to complete it, but the trails are well-kept, and the lakes and waterfalls are worth it. Blue Lake is another great option from Halfmoon Campground. This walk is almost 1 mile shorter than Twin Lakes, but it still takes close to five hours. You'll encounter a lot of steep sections on either trek, so be prepared for huffing and puffing at times. Both of these treks reach elevations of over 8,000 feet, so you should brush up on how to prevent altitude sickness before hitting the trail.