This Tourist-Friendly Country Is Transforming Into The 'Silicon Valley Of South America'

Can you point out Paraguay on a world map? The landlocked South American nation tucked between Argentina, Brazil, and Bolivia is one of the least-visited countries on the continent. Yet it's also one of South America's — and, perhaps, the world's — most promising tech corridors. Paraguay's rise on the global scene largely stems from its commitment to clean energy. The country's almost entirely powered by hydropower, which supplies 90% of its domestic electricity and also provides substantial power to Brazil. Two major dams make this possible — the Itaipu Dam, one of the largest hydroelectric facilities in the world, and the Yacyretá Dam, further downstream on the Paraná River that divides Paraguay from Brazil. Thanks to this renewable infrastructure, Paraguay enjoys some of the lowest electricity prices in South America and is the world's largest exporter of clean energy. For energy-intensive tech operations — like data centers, crypto mining, and cloud computing — this clean, affordable energy gives Paraguay an edge in becoming a low-carbon hub for green tech. Newsweek and the BBC have even hailed it as the "Silicon Valley of South America."

Although the capital, Asunción, is the oldest city on the continent, it's become Paraguay's youthful, energetic urban center with its burgeoning tech infrastructure. The country's second-largest city, Ciudad del Este, is also thriving as a fast-growing commercial hub thanks to its strategic location near the Argentine and Brazilian borders and proximity to the Itaipu Dam.

What's more, Paraguay's population skews young — the average age is 27, about 80% of the population is under 50, and more than half is under 30. Even the leadership is young — President Santiago Peña is in his mid-40s. The government has prioritized education initiatives as part of their overall growth strategy, investing heavily in training programs focused on coding, programming, tech entrepreneurship, and English language skills, creating a thriving talent pool. The country has also fostered favorable business conditions, actively courting foreign investment and creating technology parks and startup incubators.