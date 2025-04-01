Paraguay's Up-And-Coming Capital Is A Friendly, Affordable City With A Youthful Artsy Vibe
As far as South America goes, landlocked Paraguay doesn't always make it to the top of the must-visit travel lists. With its humble but captivating presence, Paraguay truly is the geographical heart of the continent, located between Brazil, Argentina, and Bolivia. The city of Asunción has always had a humble reputation much like the many underrated destinations scattered across Paraguay — the lakeside town of Areguá which is known for its creativity and strawberries, for example. But as travelers begin to appreciate this quieter South American gem, it is becoming harder to ignore how glaringly underrated, youthful, and artsy it is. Plus, one of the best things about Asunción is that is super affordable, with the average cost per day of visiting the city only around $75, according to Budget My Trip. So, add Asunción to your list of best vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes the farthest.
Asunción itself is famed for its relentless uniqueness and ability to offer up rich culture on almost every corner. Explore Asunción by foot or book a Muv — the Paraguayan version of Uber — to truly get the essence of what everyday city life is like in the capital. When traveling to Paraguay, you will probably land in the Asunción Silvio Pettirossi International Airport (ASU), which is the country's biggest and most central airport, and is roughly a 20-minute drive from the city center. While a taxi ride from the airport to the heart of the city will show you a blur of history and old colonial architecture, once you set foot on the art-filled streets it becomes clear that many historical and cultural events have shaped and continue to bring life to this vibrant city.
Where to have fun and get lost in the artsy vibes of Asunción
Asunción is one of South America's oldest capital cities. While the remnants of the Spanish colonial architecture remain, the city has also developed into a cultural hub that is teeming with art and modernity. One of the best places to enjoy the art scene is in Loma San Jerónimo. Located in the western section of the city, it is a popular destination for eager-eyed street art lovers who are immediately pulled in by the charm of cobblestoned alleyways.
Loma San Jerónimo is complete with colorful houses, murals, and sculptures to keep you wandering around, discovering pockets of this historical neighborhood famed for its artsy self-documentation. If you are lucky, while walking around you might come across one of the cultural festivals which keep this hill-top neighborhood lively. An absolute must-visit attraction is the Escalinata San Jerónimo, a colorful 45-step staircase which is reminiscent of the Escadaria Selarón in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, a city full of destinations that most travelers miss.
Most travelers who visit Asunción will argue that nothing beats the riverside vibes at Costanera de Asunción. Located along the Paraguay River, a stroll along this promenade reveals not only a beach, but also a selection of activities, musicians, artists, food, and more. The beauty of Costanera de Asunción is you never know whether you'll witness a crowd of smooth roller-skaters gliding along the promenade or an exposition under the moonlight. This is also the place to enjoy a dramatic sunset in the company of locals and city-dwellers famed for their friendliness.
Where to eat and drink in Asunción
While in Paraguay, trying out some beef is one of the most unmissable gastronomical experiences if you're a meat-eater. Since Paraguay has twice as many cows as people, beef is a staple food eaten in the country and in Asunción. Luckily, as an affordable city, you'll also be able to find a plate for every budget. With plenty of eateries serving up steak, ribs, burgers, asado (barbeque), and milanesa (breaded meat cutlets) — it's safe to say that you'll have plenty of meat options in Asunción. One of the best locations to sample your first bite of Paraguayan beef is at Don Oscar, a traditional Paraguayan and locally appreciated barbecue joint that is popular for its flavorful menu items. Arrive at lunchtime for the full experience and a chance to get some respite from the afternoon heat.
Another unexpected pleasure in Asunción is the range of Asian and Asian-fusion restaurants dotted around the city. This is the case because Paraguay had an influx of Korean, Chinese, and Japanese migrants in the 1900s and they brought with them recipes from their home countries. The food scene in Asunción has been influenced by this ever since. One restaurant that is cherished for its lively international dining experience and youthful vibe is Bolsi. Since opening its doors in 1960, Bolsi has become a favorite restaurant in the city for those wanting to enjoy international classics merged with local delicacies. You can find just about anything here from empanadas to tofu pizza — all while sipping on some local beer.