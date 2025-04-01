Paraguay's Up-And-Coming Capital Is A Friendly, Affordable City With A Youthful Artsy Vibe

As far as South America goes, landlocked Paraguay doesn't always make it to the top of the must-visit travel lists. With its humble but captivating presence, Paraguay truly is the geographical heart of the continent, located between Brazil, Argentina, and Bolivia. The city of Asunción has always had a humble reputation much like the many underrated destinations scattered across Paraguay — the lakeside town of Areguá which is known for its creativity and strawberries, for example. But as travelers begin to appreciate this quieter South American gem, it is becoming harder to ignore how glaringly underrated, youthful, and artsy it is. Plus, one of the best things about Asunción is that is super affordable, with the average cost per day of visiting the city only around $75, according to Budget My Trip. So, add Asunción to your list of best vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes the farthest.

Asunción itself is famed for its relentless uniqueness and ability to offer up rich culture on almost every corner. Explore Asunción by foot or book a Muv — the Paraguayan version of Uber — to truly get the essence of what everyday city life is like in the capital. When traveling to Paraguay, you will probably land in the Asunción Silvio Pettirossi International Airport (ASU), which is the country's biggest and most central airport, and is roughly a 20-minute drive from the city center. While a taxi ride from the airport to the heart of the city will show you a blur of history and old colonial architecture, once you set foot on the art-filled streets it becomes clear that many historical and cultural events have shaped and continue to bring life to this vibrant city.