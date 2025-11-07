Ohio's Charming Riverfront Village Is A Serene, Scenic Getaway With Shops, Gardens, And Fun Festivals
Sitting at the crossroads of the Midwest, Ohio hosts a wide variety of things to do and places to explore. Visitors here have the chance to take in its diversity of landscapes, delve into its fascinating heritage, or embrace its warm sense of community. Nature lovers can enjoy stunning parks with quartz cliffs and secluded camping spots of Nelson Ledges Quarry Park, while history buffs can visit the UNESCO-designated archaeological site of Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, which offers a rare glimpse into ancient America.
The state also has its very own "Magic City" in Barberton, which features a destination lake and pretty parks. But for a truly relaxing and immersive escape, take a 2.5-hour drive north of Columbus to reach Elmore — a scenic riverfront village that punches far above its weight in charm. Elmore sits on the southern bank of the Portage River and oozes small-town ambiance. Visitors can explore its antique shops and attend lively festivals all year round.
While Elmore is also known for its captivating historical homes and buildings, one of its biggest attractions and an absolute must-visit is the lush Schedel Arboretum and Gardens. Accommodations in the area range from hotel chains such as Holiday Inn, Hilton, and Wyndham to snug bed and breakfasts and inns, most of which can be found in nearby Toledo or Fremont. Getting to Elmore is a breeze; The nearest major airport is Erie-Ottawa International Airport in Clinton, but the town is also just an hour drive from nearby Detroit for those coming by car.
Explore Elmore's charming neighborhoods and lush gardens
For those who want to be in the heart of the action, Elmore's historic downtown is where it's at. The liveliest area of the village, its small downtown, is home to quaint boutiques and lots of places to eat. Village Inn Grill is a popular spot among locals, known for its friendly vibe and delicious range of burgers, omelets, and fried chicken. And don't miss Portage Inn just across the street, which serves up hearty pizzas and features a great bar menu and kind staff.
For a laid-back outdoor adventure, the Portage River is the place to be. You can spend all day on the water canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing, or kayaking. For more outdoor fun, head to one of the many gardens in Elmore. An absolute must-visit is Schedel Arboretum & Gardens — a sprawling 17-acre garden whose grounds also house the Blair Museum of Lithophanes.
Wander through Schedel's pristine Japanese gardens, Tropical Garden, and Rose Garden. Visitors can also purchase beer, wine, and a variety of cheeses at the arboretum's Overlook Deck to enjoy in this picturesque setting. The arboretum is open from the beginning of April to the end of October and closed on Mondays. Much of the space is wheelchair accessible. If you're looking to do some running or cycling, try taking the North Coast Inland Trail, which stretches for 28 miles between Elmore and Bellevue.
Elmore's antique shops and lively festivals
One of the biggest draws of Elmore is also its calendar of festivals, times when the whole community comes together. So, make your way to Depot Park — which also houses the Elmore Train Depot — and experience the Portage River Festival. Celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday in June, it's one of Elmore's most beloved and longest-running events. From cycling tours and cupcake-baking competitions to lawnmower-pulling contests, there's something for everyone. Visitors can also enjoy car shows and pony rides, and spend hours browsing through colorful flea markets and exploring arts-and-craft booths.
If you're into bikes, the Grub N' Suds Motorcycle Rally is another popular festival that locals and tourists cherish. Celebrated in September, visitors gather for live music, motorcycle rides, and themed games. If that's not enough, you can delight in poker runs, live music, and food contests.
Elmore has a decent antiquing scene, too. Those looking for a rare find can head to Once Upon a Tyme on Rice Street. The family-owned operation sells everything from furniture and ceramics to Victorian pump organs. When you're done in town, consider a trip to Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, just a 2-hour drive south.