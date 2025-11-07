Ohio's Charming Riverfront Village Is A Serene, Scenic Getaway With Shops, Gardens, And Fun Festivals

Sitting at the crossroads of the Midwest, Ohio hosts a wide variety of things to do and places to explore. Visitors here have the chance to take in its diversity of landscapes, delve into its fascinating heritage, or embrace its warm sense of community. Nature lovers can enjoy stunning parks with quartz cliffs and secluded camping spots of Nelson Ledges Quarry Park, while history buffs can visit the UNESCO-designated archaeological site of Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, which offers a rare glimpse into ancient America.

The state also has its very own "Magic City" in Barberton, which features a destination lake and pretty parks. But for a truly relaxing and immersive escape, take a 2.5-hour drive north of Columbus to reach Elmore — a scenic riverfront village that punches far above its weight in charm. Elmore sits on the southern bank of the Portage River and oozes small-town ambiance. Visitors can explore its antique shops and attend lively festivals all year round.

While Elmore is also known for its captivating historical homes and buildings, one of its biggest attractions and an absolute must-visit is the lush Schedel Arboretum and Gardens. Accommodations in the area range from hotel chains such as Holiday Inn, Hilton, and Wyndham to snug bed and breakfasts and inns, most of which can be found in nearby Toledo or Fremont. Getting to Elmore is a breeze; The nearest major airport is Erie-Ottawa International Airport in Clinton, but the town is also just an hour drive from nearby Detroit for those coming by car.