Colorado's 'Most Wishlisted Rental' Is Built Into A Canyon With Surreal Views And Nearby Fun
Among sunbaked plains in the southwestern corner of Colorado, the Sleeping Ute Mountains rise abruptly from the desert, with rugged and richly contoured slopes that are a defining sight all the way from the picturesque Moki Dugway Scenic Byway in Utah. Little do many of those passing by this mesmerizing sight realize that in a canyon at the edge of the mountain range, you can actually stay overnight — not just in a hotel that perches nearby, but directly inside the canyon.
The Sage Canyon Cliff House is an Airbnb rental built directly into the red rock cliffside of McElmo Canyon: The exposed canyon wall doubles as one wall of the house. The combination of its unique site, helpful host, and surrounding opportunities for hiking and exploration has made the Cliff House the most wishlisted home in Colorado on Airbnb, according to a 2025 report from the company.
People who have stayed at the Cliff House have not been disappointed — with over 350 reviews on Airbnb, all have given the listing 4 or 5 stars as of this writing (and most 5 stars). "The house was just as the listed pictures," one Airbnb reviewer wrote, adding that "Laura [the host] was very responsive to questions we had about the surrounding area. Highly recommend this house for a unique, relaxing stay." The house has an open floor plan that includes a living room and full kitchen, plus a bathroom and a lofted bedroom that sleeps two guests, all of which come with incredible views of the encircling canyon and desert landscape. The house also has a backyard area that's tucked into a canyon alcove around the corner, furnished with a teepee and more stellar views.
Getting to the Sage Canyon Cliff House and what to expect
The Cliff House is located in Cortez, one of America's most overlooked cities and a gateway to Colorado's Canyon Country. For those flying in, the Cortez Municipal Airport has daily flights from Denver. The Durango-La Plata County Airport is another option with more flight options, about an hour drive from Cortez. A single-lane dirt road leads to the house, where there's enough parking space for two cars. Tight turns on the road make it accessible for regular cars, but not for RVs. Then, you'll check yourself in with a lockbox. Because of its popularity, it's a good idea to book the dates of your stay at least a couple of months in advance. Note that there's a two-night minimum for bookings, and guests get a discount for longer stays.
The house purposefully doesn't have a TV to encourage time away from screens, but it does have WiFi. Some amenities included with the rental are a washer and dryer, air conditioning and heating, ample linens, and a complete set of toiletries. The bathroom itself was described by Time Out reviewer Kayla Hui as "the scene-stealer ... It features an open shower carved against the cliff wall, with well water treated with salts that left my skin and hair feeling softer than after most spa days."
The Cliff House's surroundings are planted with native desert species and ribboned with walking paths that lead to the lawn alcove and up along the cliff. One of the trails even leads to a cliff wall with ancient petroglyphs. You can also access more trails and ancient sites — notably, Puebloan cliff dwellings — by driving about an hour to Mesa Verde National Park, an underrated park that's an archaeological wonder.