Colorado's 'Most Wishlisted Rental' Is Built Into A Canyon With Surreal Views And Nearby Fun

Among sunbaked plains in the southwestern corner of Colorado, the Sleeping Ute Mountains rise abruptly from the desert, with rugged and richly contoured slopes that are a defining sight all the way from the picturesque Moki Dugway Scenic Byway in Utah. Little do many of those passing by this mesmerizing sight realize that in a canyon at the edge of the mountain range, you can actually stay overnight — not just in a hotel that perches nearby, but directly inside the canyon.

The Sage Canyon Cliff House is an Airbnb rental built directly into the red rock cliffside of McElmo Canyon: The exposed canyon wall doubles as one wall of the house. The combination of its unique site, helpful host, and surrounding opportunities for hiking and exploration has made the Cliff House the most wishlisted home in Colorado on Airbnb, according to a 2025 report from the company.

People who have stayed at the Cliff House have not been disappointed — with over 350 reviews on Airbnb, all have given the listing 4 or 5 stars as of this writing (and most 5 stars). "The house was just as the listed pictures," one Airbnb reviewer wrote, adding that "Laura [the host] was very responsive to questions we had about the surrounding area. Highly recommend this house for a unique, relaxing stay." The house has an open floor plan that includes a living room and full kitchen, plus a bathroom and a lofted bedroom that sleeps two guests, all of which come with incredible views of the encircling canyon and desert landscape. The house also has a backyard area that's tucked into a canyon alcove around the corner, furnished with a teepee and more stellar views.