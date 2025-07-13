Utah's Picturesque Scenic Byway By The Arizona Border Is Known For Hairpin Turns And Dramatic Desert Panoramas

With all of the mountain ranges, coastlines, desert canyons, and forests to explore throughout the U.S., we're spoiled for choice when it comes to scenic byways. However, not too many routes combine a 1,200-foot drop down the sides of mesas with adrenaline-pumping hairpin turns — the Moki Dugway Scenic Byway in southeastern Utah does just that. In the American Southwest's seemingly endless treasure box of natural landforms and ancient history, your road trip through the most iconic red rock valleys wouldn't be complete without a visit to this amazing Valley of the Gods overlook.

Part of the narrow yet utterly picturesque Utah Route 261, the Moki Dugway is a steep, winding, dirt road that overlooks what has been called a "Miniature Monument Valley," with stunning stone outcrops and natural spires eroded from the expansive Cedar Mesa. This 3-mile segment of switchbacks is all gravel, with a gradient up to 10% in some places.

The Moki Dugway also comprises a segment of the unbelievably storied and scenic road known as the Trail of the Ancients, which extends 480 miles through Colorado and Utah. The area is sprinkled with an astonishing array of archeological sites and historic places established by Native Americans who have called this region home for centuries. What may seem like inhospitable desert terrain, with deep canyons and sun-scorched mesas, actually offered Ancient Puebloans plenty of local materials and eroded canyon overhangs for protected cliff dwellings, like those dotting Colorado's Mesa Verde, one of the U.S.'s most underrated national parks.