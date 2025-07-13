Utah's Picturesque Scenic Byway By The Arizona Border Is Known For Hairpin Turns And Dramatic Desert Panoramas
With all of the mountain ranges, coastlines, desert canyons, and forests to explore throughout the U.S., we're spoiled for choice when it comes to scenic byways. However, not too many routes combine a 1,200-foot drop down the sides of mesas with adrenaline-pumping hairpin turns — the Moki Dugway Scenic Byway in southeastern Utah does just that. In the American Southwest's seemingly endless treasure box of natural landforms and ancient history, your road trip through the most iconic red rock valleys wouldn't be complete without a visit to this amazing Valley of the Gods overlook.
Part of the narrow yet utterly picturesque Utah Route 261, the Moki Dugway is a steep, winding, dirt road that overlooks what has been called a "Miniature Monument Valley," with stunning stone outcrops and natural spires eroded from the expansive Cedar Mesa. This 3-mile segment of switchbacks is all gravel, with a gradient up to 10% in some places.
The Moki Dugway also comprises a segment of the unbelievably storied and scenic road known as the Trail of the Ancients, which extends 480 miles through Colorado and Utah. The area is sprinkled with an astonishing array of archeological sites and historic places established by Native Americans who have called this region home for centuries. What may seem like inhospitable desert terrain, with deep canyons and sun-scorched mesas, actually offered Ancient Puebloans plenty of local materials and eroded canyon overhangs for protected cliff dwellings, like those dotting Colorado's Mesa Verde, one of the U.S.'s most underrated national parks.
Take in sweeping views across multiple states along the Moki Dugway Scenic Byway
Construction of Moki Dugway is rooted firmly in the 20th century, and its name is derived from the term Moki or Moqui, used to describe the Hopi, descendants of the Ancient Puebloan people. A "dugway" is a road carved out of a hillside, and in this case, it was initially used to transport uranium mined from the nearby Fry Canyon. Today, with the mine long closed, the road attracts thousands of travelers annually who drive its steep twists and turns and take in the incredible views. Take in the best panoramas from Moki Dugway along the northern segments, where you'll also find a large parking area that offers views of iconic nearby sites. Grab the binoculars and search the horizon for the Sleeping Ute Mountain in Colorado, a series of rolling peaks that resemble a slumbering tribal chief, and the volcanic Shiprock rising high above the New Mexico desert.
Moki Dugway is 40 minutes south of another fantastic example of an Ancient Pueblo structure known as the Citadel, which sits within the boundary of Bears Ears National Monument and offers an amazing glimpse at what life was like here hundreds of years ago via a scenic trail. Just remember to check what kind of permit or pass you'll need — hiking day passes range from $5 for a one-day pass to $40 for a 12-month pass.
The byway is also just about 40 minutes from the Arizona border along Highway 163 and 11 miles north of Goosenecks State Park, which features camping and unique clifftop views. If camping isn't really your cup of tea, check out Utah's Mexican Hat area for a unique yurt stay or the comfortable Hat Rock Inn, with its big outdoor pool. Fuel up, pack the sunscreen, and hit the road for a scenic treat.