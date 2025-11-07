The Top 3 Sunniest Countries In Europe Are A Dream For Digital Nomads And Sunshine Seekers

It seems that everyone has Spain on their minds. The country is full of warmth, in both its weather and in its welcoming culture. Beyond big cities like Barcelona and Madrid, there are over 1,000 miles of coastline along the Mediterranean to explore. This sunny stretch is dotted with other more underrated (and livable) cities like Valencia, Malaga, and Tarifa — all of which are digital nomad hotspots. One study by vacation rental platform Holidu used research from World Weather Online to calculate the number of sunny hours per month in major European cities since 2009 and discovered that the top five sunniest cities are all in Spain. Cartagena wins the top spot with 283 hours of sunlight on average per month, followed by Alicante, Malaga, Murcia, and Granada.

This sunny European country is one of the best places to retire abroad, and it also draws droves of digital nomads. In 2023, Spain even launched its own digital nomad visa. This visa is for self-employed or freelance workers, and allows them to live and work in Spain for three years, then extend the visa for another two years (for a total of five years in the country with a temporary residency). After five years, expats can apply for permanent residency if they want to stay in the sun a little longer. The cost of living is manageable, with monthly expenses totaling around €1,700 to €2,450 (at the time of writing).