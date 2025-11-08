This Tiny Vermont Town Is A Hidden Gem With Nearby Farm-To-Table Eats And Local Artisan Shops
In the heart of Vermont's Orange County is a tiny rural town that is small in size yet popular for its rustic charm and natural beauty. If you're looking for the perfect way to slow down and retreat to a comfortable backcountry lifestyle in Vermont, look no further than Vershire! From rolling farmland to scenic views, it's the kind of place where you can find picture-perfect scenery around every bend. This hidden gem is the ideal weekend retreat for foodies and those in search of some new artistic inspiration. With a selection of great artisanal stores and farm-to-table dining options right on the doorstep in the surrounding towns, it makes the ideal base for exploring this under-the-radar area of Vermont.
Vershire's unique creative side can be found in its Artisan & Farmers' Market, held every Sunday from June to September between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Don't worry if you don't plan on being in the area over the weekend, though, as there are plenty of great artisanal stores in the surrounding neighborhoods. Located just a few minutes down Vermont Route 113 on the edge of town is the A Small Indulgence bakery, an artisanal spot created by retiree Karen to share recipes from her Pennsylvania Dutch and German heritage through handcrafted desserts. If you're looking for something sweet to take home from your trip, or simply looking for a snack to enjoy while you're out exploring, be sure to pay her a visit!
Farm-to-table dining and local flavor in Vershire
Despite its small size, Vershire sits among some pretty great dining options. Since the area is home to a range of local farms, there are plenty of local restaurants and eateries that prioritise sustainable, homegrown ingredients. Located around 50 minutes north of Vershire near Barnet is the stunning Farm to Fire restaurant. Here, you can enjoy fresh stonebaked pizza from creators who pride themselves on using fresh ingredients and offering dishes crafted with beautiful simplicity.
Covered Bridge Farm-to-Table is another great option. Located just over an hour's drive from Vershire in New Hampshire, it boasts a warm fireplace for a cozy meal in the winter season and a gorgeous glass-windowed porch with stunning river views. There's plenty of live music on throughout the week, though it must be noted that if you're planning on visiting, the restaurant is closed on Tuesdays. Whether you're hoping to indulge in some fresh seafood from the raw bar or a delicious farmhouse burger loaded with onion jam and goat cheese, this spot makes the perfect stop on an indulgent foodie road trip!
Where to stay and when to visit Vershire
Located around 30 minutes north of White River Junction and just over an hour away from Burlington International Airport, Vershire is easy to access by car. Interstate 89 boasts a route of winding forest roads and picturesque countryside, making it a beautiful way to arrive. Though there isn't much to see and do directly in Vershire, Vermont is a safe state perfect for fall fun and foliage viewing, and its forests and mountains are some of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. This makes it a great choice for those looking to pass though on a road trip, possibly from Boston to Burlington or north to Montreal.
Visiting during the fall season is a real treat, thanks to the stunning foliage and great weather. The temperatures during the fall season range between 25 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit, with September and October being far more hospitable than frigid November. If you plan on visiting at this time of year, be sure to check out this fall foliage map that shows exactly when to see peak color across the U.S.
There are a few Airbnbs in Vershire, so look ahead to rent a cabin or campsite. If you don't want to rent an Airbnb, you'll want to look for accommodation a little farther from town. Hubble Shire Farm is a truly outstanding choice, and the perfect getaway spot for the quintessential luxury farm escape. Sitting less than 10 minutes from Vershire by car in Chelsea, this boutique B&B offers luxurious and regal rooms, which start at $225 per night for double occupancy.