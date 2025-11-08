This Tiny Vermont Town Is A Hidden Gem With Nearby Farm-To-Table Eats And Local Artisan Shops

In the heart of Vermont's Orange County is a tiny rural town that is small in size yet popular for its rustic charm and natural beauty. If you're looking for the perfect way to slow down and retreat to a comfortable backcountry lifestyle in Vermont, look no further than Vershire! From rolling farmland to scenic views, it's the kind of place where you can find picture-perfect scenery around every bend. This hidden gem is the ideal weekend retreat for foodies and those in search of some new artistic inspiration. With a selection of great artisanal stores and farm-to-table dining options right on the doorstep in the surrounding towns, it makes the ideal base for exploring this under-the-radar area of Vermont.

Vershire's unique creative side can be found in its Artisan & Farmers' Market, held every Sunday from June to September between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Don't worry if you don't plan on being in the area over the weekend, though, as there are plenty of great artisanal stores in the surrounding neighborhoods. Located just a few minutes down Vermont Route 113 on the edge of town is the A Small Indulgence bakery, an artisanal spot created by retiree Karen to share recipes from her Pennsylvania Dutch and German heritage through handcrafted desserts. If you're looking for something sweet to take home from your trip, or simply looking for a snack to enjoy while you're out exploring, be sure to pay her a visit!