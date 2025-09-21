4 Of The 5 Safest States In America For 2025 Are In One Scenic Region Perfect For Fall Fun And Views
If you love autumn and all the breathtaking colors of fall foliage, but prefer to keep your apple-picking cozy and your movies scary, you're in luck. Four of the top five safest states in the U.S. also happen to be in one of the country's most jaw-droppingly beautiful places to hear autumn leaves crunch under your boots, eat apple cider doughnuts at harvest festivals, get lost in a corn maze, and find the perfect pumpkin patch: New England.
It can be hard to nail down exactly which are the safest states, but a 2024 study from Wallethub analyzed data from all 50 states across dozens of categories, from crime rates to how likely you are to experience a natural disaster. Ultimately, they determined that the top five safest states were Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Utah. While you can find some vivid fall foliage among the mountains along Utah's Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway, the four New England states just so happen to have some of the absolute best places to see fall foliage in the country.
While not all years are the same, and weather and temperatures dictate how vibrant the autumn leaves will be in different regions of the country, New England is known for having some of the most beautiful fall color that you could hope for. Whether you're planning an epic New England road trip to see the best all these safe states have to offer this fall or just choosing your ideal destination for a romantic autumn getaway, you should see some incredible foliage. Definitely check this fall foliage map to ensure you arrive when there's peak color, but in general, expect to see the trees erupt into dynamic displays of red, yellow, orange, and gold between late September and mid October.
The best spots for fall fun in the safest states
Vermont was ranked the absolute safest state by Wallethub, and you couldn't wish for a better place to watch the leaves change. Try heading to Woodford State Park, which is surrounded by the George Aiken Wilderness and Green Mountain National Forest. When you hike to higher points in the park you can see an impressive multicolored blanket of foliage spreading out in every direction. For a little less hiking and a little more snacking, try the Billings Farm & Museum Harvest Celebration in Woodstock for apple cider, donuts, and dancing — or try Autumn on the Green in Danville to pick up gifts hand-crafted in Vermont from over 200 vendors.
Idyllic hikes through New Hampshire's White Mountains reveal gorgeous peaks draped in shades of yellow and gold, and if you want to embrace spooky season, visit the Thornton Gore Mill Ruins, complete with an old cemetery. Meanwhile, Massachusetts also boasts beautiful forest foliage, but head to Plymouth County for a more unique fall experience: seeing the cranberry bogs turn brilliant red from mid-September through early November. If tasting crisp cranberries isn't enough of a treat you can even take a bog tour at a lot of Massachusetts farms.
The state of Maine is an impressive 83% forest, so you can't really go wrong here looking for gorgeous foliage. The maples are particularly beautiful, and if you visit one of Maine's maple farms you can taste some extremely fresh maple syrup. Consider timing your trip so that you can be there on the fourth Sunday in March, Maple Sugar Sunday, when maple mania is on full display at mini festivals at farms all around the state.
Plan a New England fall foliage road trip
The best way to make the most of a journey through New England to see the fall foliage might just be a road trip. One of the factors Wallethub considered in their safety survey was where these states rank in terms of road safety — so, as long as you steer clear of reckless mistakes on your drive, it should be a relaxing and safe one. Consider driving the Bold Coast National Scenic Byway, a remarkable Maine route that takes you through areas full of wild blueberry bushes, which turn deep red in fall, as well as passed breathtaking views of the coast. For New Hampshire, consider the Scenic Foliage Loop Drive. Not only can it show you unbeatable fall color, but it will also take you through the pretty farmland that New England is known for. While you're in the Monadock area, visit Riverview Farm in Plainfield or the Brookdale Fruit Farm to pick your own apples or get pumpkins straight from the patch.
There's no shortage of scenic fall landscapes in Vermont, but among the most impressive is Mount Equinox Skyline Drive. It's the highest peak in the state's Taconic Mountains, and from the top you can see forested mountains for miles and miles around. For a beautiful Massachusetts route, try taking Route 2 in North Adams which lets you look down on the vibrant colors of Hoosac Valley from above. Afterwards, stay on MA-2 to visit Mike's Maze, one of the most impressive corn mazes in the United States. To see the best fall foliage in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, or Massachusetts (or all of them), time your trip carefully. Or better yet, if you're spontaneous, keep your eyes on frequently updated foliage maps and be ready to head to where the color is peaking.