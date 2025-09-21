4 Of The 5 Safest States In America For 2025 Are In One Scenic Region Perfect For Fall Fun And Views

If you love autumn and all the breathtaking colors of fall foliage, but prefer to keep your apple-picking cozy and your movies scary, you're in luck. Four of the top five safest states in the U.S. also happen to be in one of the country's most jaw-droppingly beautiful places to hear autumn leaves crunch under your boots, eat apple cider doughnuts at harvest festivals, get lost in a corn maze, and find the perfect pumpkin patch: New England.

It can be hard to nail down exactly which are the safest states, but a 2024 study from Wallethub analyzed data from all 50 states across dozens of categories, from crime rates to how likely you are to experience a natural disaster. Ultimately, they determined that the top five safest states were Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Utah. While you can find some vivid fall foliage among the mountains along Utah's Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway, the four New England states just so happen to have some of the absolute best places to see fall foliage in the country.

While not all years are the same, and weather and temperatures dictate how vibrant the autumn leaves will be in different regions of the country, New England is known for having some of the most beautiful fall color that you could hope for. Whether you're planning an epic New England road trip to see the best all these safe states have to offer this fall or just choosing your ideal destination for a romantic autumn getaway, you should see some incredible foliage. Definitely check this fall foliage map to ensure you arrive when there's peak color, but in general, expect to see the trees erupt into dynamic displays of red, yellow, orange, and gold between late September and mid October.