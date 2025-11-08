The Game-Changing Dollar Tree Staple If Your Luggage Lacks A Lock
Checking luggage can be nerve-wracking — if it gets lost or diverted, there goes all your stuff. Another concern is theft of your entire bag (most likely taken from the baggage carousel) or the items inside. While we'd all like to believe airport employees wouldn't steal from your bag, it does happen sometimes. There's also the chance it could unzip during handling, allowing items to fall out. That's why many travelers invest in dependable luggage locks. However, in a pinch, the Dollar Tree has you covered with a cheap and simple alternative: zip-ties. Online, the store offers a 30-count pack for just $1.50.
While a zip-tie on your luggage could be a bad sign, many people use one to secure their bags. Simply thread the tie through the zipper pulls to attach them, tighten it, then trim off the excess. This can give you peace of mind that your bag will be safe for the long journey (which is especially nice if your bags will move across connecting flights). Since your luggage will pass through many hands along the way, a zip-tie could be a deterrent that keeps unauthorized fingers from rifling through your stuff. It can also be an indicator of tampering; use a specific color or mark the zip-tie so you can tell if it has been replaced.
That said, a zip-tie isn't going to keep TSA out of your bag if it's earmarked for additional screening. TSA will physically go through your luggage if they deem it necessary. In that case, agents won't hesitate to cut zip-ties off to get inside your bag. It's a good idea to pack a few extras, so TSA can easily secure your bag again after screening it.
The pros and cons of using zip-ties versus luggage locks
Zip-ties are cheap, easy to use, and readily available, compared to luggage locks, which can cost anywhere from $10 (like the Puroma TSA-approved locks) to $50 for fancier versions (like the keyless Talonport luggage locks). Plus, they're super lightweight, and you can easily carry dozens of extras with you without taking up extra space. And even if you do have a TSA-approved luggage lock, it could get damaged during transit or cut off by international security agents, leaving it useless. On the other hand, zip-ties can be replaced quickly for next to nothing, meaning fewer inconveniences during your trip. However, for frequent travelers, a luggage lock that can be reused many times is a more eco-friendly choice.
Colored zip-ties can also help you spot your bag on the baggage carousel more quickly. A genius trick many use to prevent theft at the airport is to make their bag stand out with stickers, colorful bandanas, or other easily-recognizable features, and this also helps prevent someone from accidentally taking your bag because it looks just like theirs.
Still, most people are quick to point out that locks and zip-ties aren't foolproof for keeping thieves out of your stuff. Many thieves know how to break combination locks or even separate the zipper, giving them access to the inside without too much effort. Same for zip-ties — one snip with nail clippers is all it takes to get past one. Other clever thieves even have hacks for opening the zip-tie without cutting it. With that said, it's smart to avoid putting valuables in your checked bag; bring them with you in your carry-on for the most peace of mind.