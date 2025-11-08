The Game-Changing Dollar Tree Staple If Your Luggage Lacks A Lock

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Checking luggage can be nerve-wracking — if it gets lost or diverted, there goes all your stuff. Another concern is theft of your entire bag (most likely taken from the baggage carousel) or the items inside. While we'd all like to believe airport employees wouldn't steal from your bag, it does happen sometimes. There's also the chance it could unzip during handling, allowing items to fall out. That's why many travelers invest in dependable luggage locks. However, in a pinch, the Dollar Tree has you covered with a cheap and simple alternative: zip-ties. Online, the store offers a 30-count pack for just $1.50.

While a zip-tie on your luggage could be a bad sign, many people use one to secure their bags. Simply thread the tie through the zipper pulls to attach them, tighten it, then trim off the excess. This can give you peace of mind that your bag will be safe for the long journey (which is especially nice if your bags will move across connecting flights). Since your luggage will pass through many hands along the way, a zip-tie could be a deterrent that keeps unauthorized fingers from rifling through your stuff. It can also be an indicator of tampering; use a specific color or mark the zip-tie so you can tell if it has been replaced.

That said, a zip-tie isn't going to keep TSA out of your bag if it's earmarked for additional screening. TSA will physically go through your luggage if they deem it necessary. In that case, agents won't hesitate to cut zip-ties off to get inside your bag. It's a good idea to pack a few extras, so TSA can easily secure your bag again after screening it.