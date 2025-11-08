America's 'Most Connected Airport' In 2025 Is A Bustling Midwest Gateway To Just About Anywhere

What does it mean for an airport to be well-connected? According to the Official Aviation Guide (OAG), a hub's connectivity depends on how many connections to domestic or international destinations it offers travelers.

According to the latest OAG report, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is the most connected airport in the U.S. based on 2025 data and ranks No. 7 globally. Flyers can reach 214 domestic destinations, with a total of 297 if you include international options. The Midwest megahub has repeatedly topped OAG's rankings in recent years, often earning the title of America's most "well-connected" airport.

It certainly helps that O'Hare International Airport is one of the largest airports in the country, covering more than 7,200 acres. The airport has 201 gates spread across its four terminals, most used by United, which is based in Chicago, and American Airlines. That's a lot of space for hundreds of thousands of travelers who pass through each month. In August 2025 alone, more than 8 million flyers moved through O'Hare.