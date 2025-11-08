Here's What Bag Scanners At Airport Security Really Show

It seems like everything at airport security is designed to be a hassle. At terminals around the world, passengers are frequently required to take off their shoes and belts, remove their jewelry, put every container of liquid in a separate plastic bag, dump out water bottles, and take out their laptops while trying to catch a flight. Most people likely leave security lines irritated and exhausted. And you might be wondering why this is all necessary with the presence of advanced scanning machines. Well, it's important to break down what a bag scanner does and what it really shows the TSA agent operating it.

You're probably somewhat familiar with how these machines work, as it's the same technology you'd find at the hospital if you've ever gotten an X-ray. As your bag glides through the scanner, it is hit with low doses of electromagnetic radiation. These beams travel through various materials differently — like organic content, liquids, and solids — allowing the machine to generate a 2D image showing the density and shape of the objects based on the material's absorption of the radiation. Many airports have upgraded to Computed Tomography X-rays, or CT machines, to get a more accurate, 3D image of the things in your bag.

The primary purpose of a bag scanner (and all other security measures for that matter) is to keep us all safe at the airport and on the plane. And as annoying as the process can be, agents are usually just looking for things banned from flights, which obviously includes dangerous items like explosives. So, unfortunately, you'll need to leave your fireworks and bear spray at home and your katana sheathed and tucked into your checked bag, unless you want to be pulled aside by the TSA for an additional screening.