10 Things Banned From Flights In 2025

Since the early days of commercial flight, when glamorous airlines like Pan Am dominated the skies, the air travel industry has been evolving, and so have the rules that govern what passengers can and cannot bring when they board. Every year, airlines and national security administrations worldwide reassess their policies, often in response to emerging safety concerns, new technologies, or global events. These changes may seem small — like changing what foods the TSA will allow through security or altering allowable amounts of liquids — but they can make the difference between breezing through the line or dealing with confiscations before you even get your post-security Starbucks.

The year 2025 has been no exception when it comes to changes in air travel policy. From hair styling tool restrictions to banned fruit, this year's flight rule shifts might catch even seasoned travelers by surprise without proper preparation. Additionally, enforcement often varies by region, meaning something you can easily travel with at home might not be allowed in another part of the world. The purpose of this guide is simple: We want you to stay one step ahead before your next flight. Whether you're packing for a weekend getaway later in 2025 or looking ahead to a big international holiday in 2026, knowing the latest airline baggage updates will make your next trip smoother, no matter where you're headed.