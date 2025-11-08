The Crucial Amenity You're More Likely To Get For Free At A Budget Motel Than A Luxe Hotel Chain
If you're old enough, you'll remember that Wi-Fi in hotel rooms hasn't always been free. However, these days, most people expect free Wi-Fi, especially if they're spending money at a business. In fact, a survey from Luxuo found that hotel guests listed free breakfast and Wi-Fi as some of the top amenities they want. Even major airlines are testing out free Wi-Fi on flights these days, so it seems unusual for hotels to dig in their heels on a trivial charge — especially considering they could fold it into the room rate and customers would be none the wiser. However, some of the swankiest luxury hotels are still charging for Wi-Fi — or finding sneaky ways to get something else, like loyalty-program signups, in exchange for internet access.
It sounds backward, but for years, travelers were more likely to get free Wi-Fi at a 2- or 3-star hotel than at a 5-star resort. Budget brands like Hilton Garden Inn, La Quinta, and Quality Inn were among the first to include internet access as a basic amenity, while luxury properties like Marriott and Ritz-Carlton charged premium rates for the same thing. As recently as 2023, some of these upscale hotels were still tacking Wi-Fi onto bills as an optional service. That's partly why travel guru Samantha Brown said she'll never trust a hotel's "free" Wi-Fi service.
But why? Well, back in 2014, former Marriott executive and Michigan State business professor Jeff Beck told Business Insider: "The type of people that are going to be staying [at a luxury hotel] are typically there on business, which generally means that someone else is paying for it." So, if the demographic of guests is less likely to kick up a fuss about it, the hotel won't be as pressured to change its policy.
How loyalty programs turned Wi-Fi into a marketing trap
Today, most hotel chains have dropped the old Wi-Fi fees — but there's still a catch. Some simply rebranded it as a "resort fee" or "destination fee" — so instead of paying $15 a night for Wi-Fi, this fee will cover it and other amenities like airport shuttles, gym access, and in-room bottled water. So while the marketing may promise "free internet," you're often still paying for it indirectly through added fees or increased room rates.
If you do see a Wi-Fi charge these days, it'll almost always be at a high-end brand, and only if you're not part of its loyalty program. Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, and Fairmont President's Club all offer free Wi-Fi to members, but joining usually means you're also signing up for annoying marketing emails. If you really want a workaround, you can just sign up with a "throwaway" email address for things like travel deals, store discount offers, and newsletters.
However, these programs can be worth joining, especially if you travel relatively often. Loyalty programs typically help you earn points that can make future hotel stays more affordable. Hotel-affiliated credit cards also often offer perks and big bonuses — sometimes enough for a free weekend getaway. IHG, Marriott, and Hilton's programs, for example, entice new members with tens of thousands of points as a "welcome offer." In any case, if you want free Wi-Fi during your stay, make sure to check with the hotel ahead of time. Some hotels have fine print like free Wi-Fi only for direct bookings, which could be a major bummer if you arrive having booked on a third-party discount site. And nothing will kill the mood faster than paying $20 a night for something you could've had for free.