The Crucial Amenity You're More Likely To Get For Free At A Budget Motel Than A Luxe Hotel Chain

If you're old enough, you'll remember that Wi-Fi in hotel rooms hasn't always been free. However, these days, most people expect free Wi-Fi, especially if they're spending money at a business. In fact, a survey from Luxuo found that hotel guests listed free breakfast and Wi-Fi as some of the top amenities they want. Even major airlines are testing out free Wi-Fi on flights these days, so it seems unusual for hotels to dig in their heels on a trivial charge — especially considering they could fold it into the room rate and customers would be none the wiser. However, some of the swankiest luxury hotels are still charging for Wi-Fi — or finding sneaky ways to get something else, like loyalty-program signups, in exchange for internet access.

It sounds backward, but for years, travelers were more likely to get free Wi-Fi at a 2- or 3-star hotel than at a 5-star resort. Budget brands like Hilton Garden Inn, La Quinta, and Quality Inn were among the first to include internet access as a basic amenity, while luxury properties like Marriott and Ritz-Carlton charged premium rates for the same thing. As recently as 2023, some of these upscale hotels were still tacking Wi-Fi onto bills as an optional service. That's partly why travel guru Samantha Brown said she'll never trust a hotel's "free" Wi-Fi service.

But why? Well, back in 2014, former Marriott executive and Michigan State business professor Jeff Beck told Business Insider: "The type of people that are going to be staying [at a luxury hotel] are typically there on business, which generally means that someone else is paying for it." So, if the demographic of guests is less likely to kick up a fuss about it, the hotel won't be as pressured to change its policy.