These Lakes In New Hampshire Are Teeming With Snakes (Here's What You Should Know Before Swimming)

In the sweltering heat of summer, a lakeside vacation is a favorite pastime of many. Home to more than 900 lakes, with almost 300 in the picturesque Lakes Region alone, New Hampshire no doubt entices many a tourist for waterfront fun. Whether it's sunbathing on the beach, diving into the refreshing depths, or heading out on a scenic stroll, New Hampshire's glistening stretches of water offer unforgettable memories. Travelers looking to cool off should stop by Pittsburg, New Hampshire's largest town situated in the heart of beautiful lakes, rivers, and forests, or drive a few hours south to Bristol, called the gateway to Newfound Lake. But aside from attracting swimmers and boaters on holiday, New Hampshire's pristine lakes are not just the habitat of cuddly critters like river otters and beavers, but also slithering snakes — some venomous, some not.

You might think snakes only slither around dense woodlands, but some of New Hampshire's most popular, touristy lakes are a magnet for snakes to dive for food and sun themselves on shoreline rocks. Around 11 species of snakes inhabit New Hampshire's waterways, but only one of these species, the timber rattlesnake, is venomous. Other commonly spotted species are relatively harmless water snakes, brown snakes, and garter snakes, which tend to prowl the waters in search of a tasty meal. While it's a natural instinct to feel frightened upon spotting a snake while exploring, understanding their natural behaviors is important for protecting both yourself and the snake populations. Being aware of common snake colorations and patterns will also help you identify whether you're dealing with a deadly rattlesnake or a harmless brown snake. If you're planning a summer vacation in New Hampshire, here are five lakes where keeping an eye out for slithery serpents will ensure a fun (and safe) day out.