Los Angeles' Underrated Beach Is A Cliffside Escape With Water Activities, Pelicans, And Serene Sunsets
Los Angeles' South Bay has what are perhaps the dreamiest and most underrated beaches in the county. As a matter of fact, there is one in Rancho Palos Verdes, a chic and somehow under-the-radar town with views resembling Sicily, that will make you feel as if you've been whisked away to a hidden island. Terranea Cove Beach is surrounded by rugged cliffs and is located at Terranea Resort, an extravagantly posh coastal California destination. It's open to the public and provides a lesser-known seaside escape where you can enjoy water activities and the rich natural beauty of the Palos Verdes Peninsula.
Admittedly, Terranea Cove Beach is largely rocky. Nevertheless, you'll find your time here to be beyond tranquil. The part of the shore that is sandy is lined with Adirondack chairs where you can sit back and catch up with a friend or read a good book. The sound of the waves splashing against the rocks and the sight of brown pelicans flying (these birds are commonly found on the Palos Verdes Peninsula) will keep you company. This is also not a shabby spot to view serene sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. Under the right conditions, you can see Catalina Island in the distance.
Although Terranea Cove Beach is not particularly suited for swimming, you can embark on an aquatic excursion with Palos Verdes Ocean Sports. Among their offerings is a three-hour kayak tidepool tour, where you'll be led away from Terranea Cove Beach into an area abundant with marine creatures and other hidden gems offshore. Note there is a snorkel, a stand-up paddle board tour, and more available from Palos Verdes Ocean Sports. All can be booked on their website.
Tips for planning your visit to Terranea Cove Beach in Rancho Palos Verdes
True to its name, Terranea Cove Beach features a sea cave known as Hudson's Bluff. Depending on tide conditions, you might be able to reach it and add to your coastal adventure. In any case, be sure to proceed with caution and wear sturdy shoes on your visit to traverse the mostly rocky shoreline. Keep in mind that Terranea Cove Beach is not pet-friendly and does not have any lifeguards on site. That said, Terranea Resort, which is about a 55-minute drive away from Downtown Los Angeles, has public parking near their golf course.
However, Yelp reviewers suggest parking on the street on Terranea Way. Another option is to park at Pelican Cove Park, situated adjacent to Terranea Resort. The lot here is free, plus you can access the Terranea Beach Trail Trailhead from here. This offers a leisurely stroll on the ocean and through the resort (don't worry, you're not trespassing), that will eventually lead you to Terranea Cove Beach. There are public bathrooms at both Pelican Cove Park and at the resort along the trail, too.
Consider making a day out of your visit. Even if you're not a guest at Terranea, you can still dine at one of the many restaurants at the resort or stop at Sea Beans to grab a coffee to drink while you relax on one of the Adirondack chairs on the beach. Additionally, you can pay for a ResortPass to gain entry into one of Terranea's pools. What could be better than a day on the beach coupled with pool time? The next time you're in Los Angeles, don't miss out on exploring Terranea Cove Beach and other South Bay destinations like nearby Hermosa Beach, where you'll feel the essence of Southern Cali.