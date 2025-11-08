Los Angeles' Underrated Beach Is A Cliffside Escape With Water Activities, Pelicans, And Serene Sunsets

Los Angeles' South Bay has what are perhaps the dreamiest and most underrated beaches in the county. As a matter of fact, there is one in Rancho Palos Verdes, a chic and somehow under-the-radar town with views resembling Sicily, that will make you feel as if you've been whisked away to a hidden island. Terranea Cove Beach is surrounded by rugged cliffs and is located at Terranea Resort, an extravagantly posh coastal California destination. It's open to the public and provides a lesser-known seaside escape where you can enjoy water activities and the rich natural beauty of the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Admittedly, Terranea Cove Beach is largely rocky. Nevertheless, you'll find your time here to be beyond tranquil. The part of the shore that is sandy is lined with Adirondack chairs where you can sit back and catch up with a friend or read a good book. The sound of the waves splashing against the rocks and the sight of brown pelicans flying (these birds are commonly found on the Palos Verdes Peninsula) will keep you company. This is also not a shabby spot to view serene sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. Under the right conditions, you can see Catalina Island in the distance.

Although Terranea Cove Beach is not particularly suited for swimming, you can embark on an aquatic excursion with Palos Verdes Ocean Sports. Among their offerings is a three-hour kayak tidepool tour, where you'll be led away from Terranea Cove Beach into an area abundant with marine creatures and other hidden gems offshore. Note there is a snorkel, a stand-up paddle board tour, and more available from Palos Verdes Ocean Sports. All can be booked on their website.