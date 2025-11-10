New York's Long Island Fairytale Village Offers Luxurious Vibes With A Castle And Scenic Preserve

The exclusivity of Sands Point is maintained through its history and its local laws. The village has a policy of being a strictly residential community, with no commercial businesses (stores, gas stations, or bodegas) permitted within its limits. This is enforced by the village's zoning code, which mandates large properties to preserve a low-density environment. This coding creates the estate-like appearance of the properties. The history of the area is rooted in the Gilded Age, when wealthy industrialists like the Gould and Guggenheim families built huge summer homes there.

Your first stop will likely be the most prominent of these stunners, Castle Gould. Financier Howard Gould began its construction right at the beginning of the 1900s, and it was completed in 1904. The large building was designed by Augustus N. Allen and was modeled after Kilkenny Castle, which is one of the best places to visit in Ireland. It was built to be the main home for Gould and his wife, Katherine Clemmons, but it was not really her jam. Nowadays, it houses the preserve's Welcome Center and event spaces.

The Sands Family Cemetery, which was established around 1704 and is on the National Register of Historic Places, is another stop you might want to add to the itinerary. You can find a small African-American Cemetery used in the early to mid-1800s in the area of what is now the Village Club. Your visit might line up with one of the events that lean into the area's storybook quality, like the annual Long Island Fairy Festival. You can join in on a walk to see fairy houses built by the community, maypole dancing, and magic shows.