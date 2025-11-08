One Of America's Top Places To Live Is A Riverfront Wisconsin Gem With Vibrant Arts And Lively Downtown

Finding that perfect place to live, or even just visit, is a process that takes time, effort, and money, which is why data-based rankings are essential for getting information that would take a long time to scour yourself. A "Best Places to Live in the U.S." list published by Livability features a surprising riverfront Wisconsin gem that probably isn't on most people's radar: Appleton. With its affordable housing, quality schools, vibrant cultural scene, closeness to nature, and overall sense of safety, the mid-sized city is about to nab a well-deserved spot on your bucket list.

Its location is as convenient as it gets, too. The Appleton International Airport offers dozens of domestic flights and regional connections, and it's roughly 6 miles west of the city center. There's no direct public transport route connecting the two, though, so driving is your best bet. Once here, you can navigate the city via Valley Transit buses, but since most areas aside from downtown are pretty car-reliant, it's always a good idea to have one with you. It'll come especially handy if you're planning to explore other parts of the region, too, which you'll be tempted to consider once you see that Green Bay is just a little over 30 miles away and you can reach Lake Winnebago's northern shore in roughly 10 minutes. Appleton is also part of the historic Fox Valley, a scenic Wisconsin gem that links a slew of charming small towns with outdoor recreation and exciting events, so there's lots to see and love around here. Just look at Newton, for example. Located just an hour's drive away, Newton is a gorgeous lakeside town with local gardens, parks, and trails.