One Of America's Top Places To Live Is A Riverfront Wisconsin Gem With Vibrant Arts And Lively Downtown
Finding that perfect place to live, or even just visit, is a process that takes time, effort, and money, which is why data-based rankings are essential for getting information that would take a long time to scour yourself. A "Best Places to Live in the U.S." list published by Livability features a surprising riverfront Wisconsin gem that probably isn't on most people's radar: Appleton. With its affordable housing, quality schools, vibrant cultural scene, closeness to nature, and overall sense of safety, the mid-sized city is about to nab a well-deserved spot on your bucket list.
Its location is as convenient as it gets, too. The Appleton International Airport offers dozens of domestic flights and regional connections, and it's roughly 6 miles west of the city center. There's no direct public transport route connecting the two, though, so driving is your best bet. Once here, you can navigate the city via Valley Transit buses, but since most areas aside from downtown are pretty car-reliant, it's always a good idea to have one with you. It'll come especially handy if you're planning to explore other parts of the region, too, which you'll be tempted to consider once you see that Green Bay is just a little over 30 miles away and you can reach Lake Winnebago's northern shore in roughly 10 minutes. Appleton is also part of the historic Fox Valley, a scenic Wisconsin gem that links a slew of charming small towns with outdoor recreation and exciting events, so there's lots to see and love around here. Just look at Newton, for example. Located just an hour's drive away, Newton is a gorgeous lakeside town with local gardens, parks, and trails.
Appleton is a great place to live with lots of riverfront attractions
Appleton's draw as a top-tier place to live lies in more than just its charm and location. At the time of writing this article, Best Places estimates the monthly cost of living in the city to be $2,500 for a single person and $3,570 for a family, numbers that are respectively 47.6% and 34% less than the national average. Homes here are priced at an average of $222,800, and you can easily find a two-bedroom for less than $1,000 a month. What's more, housing is extremely climate-resilient, which in today's uncertain times is priceless.
The Appleton Area School District also includes a fantastic blend of public, charter, and private options: Odyssey Magellan Magnet and Woodland Intermediate rank in the top statewide in terms of academic proficiency. And for those looking for more specialized options, the Appleton Technical Academy allows high schoolers to earn college credits through vocational training. Add all that to the fact that the average commute in Appleton is just 16 minutes, and you can clearly see why this is an excellent place to maintain that perfect work-life balance.
Fox River being Appleton's scenic heart doesn't hurt its livability score, either. The river is surrounded by a self-guided 2-mile walking loop that traces downtown heritage sites, all marked by fox paw prints and info-filled stops. Boat and canoe access is also available at area parks, especially downstream of Lake Winnebago, where the river is navigable and used pretty frequently for recreational paddling.
A walk through Appleton's vibrant arts scene and lively downtown
Whether you're coming to Appleton for a quick visit or a full-blown move, there's a lot to keep you entertained, starting with the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a $45 million community-funded gem that hosts touring Broadway productions, concerts, ballet, and theater. This is hands-down the city's cultural heart and something pretty uncommon among other places of this size. Another attraction you won't want to miss out on is the Trout Museum of Art, which showcases rotating art exhibits in its very central downtown location (so it's easy to include in your plans). With a fall grand opening after yet another expansion, the museum still keeps visitors on their toes. Music lovers might want to tweak their schedule so they can catch Mile of Music, an all-original, free downtown festival featuring hundreds of singers and songwriters across dozens of venues that takes place every summer.
Your evening entertainment doesn't have to rely on a specific event, though. Just stroll through Appleton's downtown and stop by one of the local bars. Bazil's Pub & Provisions should be one of the first picks. Locals love the cocktails, craft beer, and delicious cheese curds, and the place stays open until 2 a.m. every single day (2:30 on weekends), so take your time. If you're still looking for something more out of the region's city scene, you can always drive the 100-something miles to Milwaukee– America's most affordable lake destination and a lively midwestern gem with beaches, breweries, and bliss.