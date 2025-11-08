West Virginia's Riverside Paradise Is A Quaint Village With Whitewater Rafting And Kayak Adventures

There's plenty to do near Lansing without getting on the water. Beyond the rapids, Lansing's proximity to nearby New River Gorge National Park means it sits near tons of hiking trails, rock-climbing spots, and scenic overlooks. If you want to enjoy an easy hiking trail, try Long Point Trail. For those with their sights set on a more challenging adventure, the 5.3-mile Endless Wall Trail is one of West Virginia's most famous hikes and offers breathtaking cliffside views.For a peek into the mining history of the area, you can see old mining equipment and a mine entrance along Keeney's Creek and Conveyor Trail.

The sandstone cliffs in New River Gorge and other areas near Lansing feature tons of great places for rock climbing. Although most of the routes are on the harder side, beginner and intermediate climbers can find easier routes as well. If you want to see the gorge from way up high without strapping into climbing gear, you can walk the entire span of the gorge on the catwalk under the New River Gorge Bridge. Whichever way you get to the top, you're guaranteed a great view.

Don't forget to explore around town, either. Even though it's small, Lansing has lots to offer. If you need a sweet treat after your adventures, check out Canyon Rim Gifts. This cute little gift shop sells homemade fudge and ice cream and it's the best spot in town to find a souvenir for your loved ones. If you've worked up an appetite that can't be sated with just ice cream, Smokey's on the Gorge is a must-try restaurant that pairs stunning views of the gorge with mouthwatering Appalachian-inspired food.