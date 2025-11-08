West Virginia's Riverside Paradise Is A Quaint Village With Whitewater Rafting And Kayak Adventures
Sitting in the heart of the West Virginia Appalachian Mountains is a little riverside town packed full of big adventures. Lansing, West Virginia, is a quaint, unincorporated village perched right on the edge of New River Gorge National Park, an underrated destination for fall foliage and stunning mountain vistas. Known for its rustic charm and scenic beauty, Lansing is the perfect basecamp for whitewater rafting, kayaking, hiking, and rock climbing.
Getting to Lansing is part of the adventure. The closest major airport is West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. It's an hour and 15 minutes from Lansing, giving visitors the perfect opportunity for a drive through the gorgeous West Virginia countryside. To land a little closer to Lansing, travelers can fly into Raleigh County Memorial Airport (40 minutes from Lansing). This airport gets daily flights in from the international airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. John Denver said it best when he sang, "Almost heaven, West Virginia." And in Lansing, that lyric rings true. Whether you're after a whitewater adventure or just looking for some picturesque scenery, Lansing has it all.
Whitewater rafting and kayaking adventures
West Virginia is known for whitewater rafting, and the New River Gorge is one of the best places to experience it, with excellent whitewater opportunities for rafters and kayakers of all skill levels. The Upper New River (the southern part of the gorge), has rapids up to Class III, providing a more relaxed pace that's perfect for young or beginner rafters. Once you get to the Lower Gorge (the northern section), the rapids progress in difficulty, ranging from Class III to Class V. This section of the river has some seriously big rapids and is more suitable for people with a little experience under their belt. After you've decided which stretch of the river to conquer, the next step is choosing how to take it on — whitewater enthusiasts can tackle the river on their own or go with a guide company. There are several guide companies in the area, but the closest ones to Lansing are Adventures on the Gorge, Cantrell Ultimate Rafting, and New and Gauley River Adventures.
Even if whitewater rafting isn't your thing, you can still get out on the water. Hawk's Nest State Park is a hidden gem full of water sports just 17 minutes from Lansing and is a great place to go flatwater kayaking. You can soak up the gorgeous scenery while paddling at your own pace around Hawk's Nest Lake or take a quick 20-minute drive to Summersville Lake. This mountain lake is the largest in West Virginia and boasts clear waters and beautiful views of the surrounding cliffs.
Other things to do near Lansing
There's plenty to do near Lansing without getting on the water. Beyond the rapids, Lansing's proximity to nearby New River Gorge National Park means it sits near tons of hiking trails, rock-climbing spots, and scenic overlooks. If you want to enjoy an easy hiking trail, try Long Point Trail. For those with their sights set on a more challenging adventure, the 5.3-mile Endless Wall Trail is one of West Virginia's most famous hikes and offers breathtaking cliffside views.For a peek into the mining history of the area, you can see old mining equipment and a mine entrance along Keeney's Creek and Conveyor Trail.
The sandstone cliffs in New River Gorge and other areas near Lansing feature tons of great places for rock climbing. Although most of the routes are on the harder side, beginner and intermediate climbers can find easier routes as well. If you want to see the gorge from way up high without strapping into climbing gear, you can walk the entire span of the gorge on the catwalk under the New River Gorge Bridge. Whichever way you get to the top, you're guaranteed a great view.
Don't forget to explore around town, either. Even though it's small, Lansing has lots to offer. If you need a sweet treat after your adventures, check out Canyon Rim Gifts. This cute little gift shop sells homemade fudge and ice cream and it's the best spot in town to find a souvenir for your loved ones. If you've worked up an appetite that can't be sated with just ice cream, Smokey's on the Gorge is a must-try restaurant that pairs stunning views of the gorge with mouthwatering Appalachian-inspired food.