West Virginia's Wild Gorge Is An Underrated Destination For Fall Foliage With Daring Colors And Seasonal Treats
The Eastern United States boasts many of the world's best destinations for breathtaking fall foliage, from tried-and-true favorites like the magnificent forests of New England to underrated fall foliage treasures like Pennsylvania's Kinzua Bridge State Park. Smack dab in the middle of this fall foliage corridor is the wild and wonderful state of West Virginia. Long acclaimed for its timeless Appalachian mountain views and abundant outdoor recreation, West Virginia is unsurprisingly one of America's top states for dazzling displays of fall colors. And while you can easily find superb fall scenery in virtually every corner of the state, the epitome of West Virginia's autumn beauty is likely found in its lone national park. Just an hour south of Charleston's Yeager Airport, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is one of the newest in the United States, having only received full national park status in 2020. Despite this, and even though the word "new" is right there in its name, the park protects one of the oldest national wonders in North America.
The gorge was carved by the namesake New River, a 320-mile tributary of the Kanawha River. Ironically, the New River is believed to be one of the oldest rivers on Earth, with origins dating back as far as 360 million years. Because of its age, the gorge also preserves some of the last remaining acres of old-growth forest in the region. And while New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is beautiful year-round, autumn showcases its greatest magic. Plus, visitors can also enjoy plenty of tasty fall treats and attractions in the heart of West Virginia's "wildest" region.
The New River Gorge has West Virginia's oldest autumn wonders
The New River Gorge's age has allowed it to develop a complex temperate forest ecosystem of the kind that can really only be found in Appalachia. Today, the deciduous forests surrounding the gorge are believed to include about 150 different species of trees. Each autumn, those trees burst into color as cooler weather arrives. The park's 70,000 acres create vast landscapes of fall colors that stretch beyond gorge walls and across the mountainous horizon. The forest's diversity produces a richer and more complex palette of autumn shades that decorate the gorge's epic rims. However, sharp changes in elevation also create a varied progression of foliage visible from the rim to the river.
Elevation plays a major role in the timing of the transition from summer greens to fall oranges and reds. Trees at higher elevations typically begin to change earlier than those at lower elevations, so when you arrive at the height of leaf-peeping season, you're likely to see scintillating shades of reds and oranges adorning the top of the gorge, while simultaneously seeing the trees closer to the river below still holding on to their bright shades of green. Because weather, temperature, and other factors affect the timing, it's difficult to predict the best days to visit. In general, the third and fourth weeks of October are considered ideal, though the West Virginia Division of Tourism publishes an up-to-date foliage forecast each year.
Discover some of West Virginia's most charming — and most thrilling — fall treats
New River Gorge's aptly-named Grandview offers one of the park's most sweeping fall foliage panoramas, with ample space to witness the complex changes in color and elevation each October. For a more immersive forest experience, the famed Endless Wall Trail is a can't-miss stop on a New River Gorge tour. Measuring 5.3 miles long and covering several hundred feet in elevation, the Endless Wall Trail culminates in a breathtaking view of the gorge from atop a stark rocky cliff. If you want to explore the park's fall colors even farther off the beaten path, the old-growth forest hike is an enchanting backcountry stroll through the park's oldest woods. New River Gorge also features several waterfalls that are especially ravishing when framed by autumn color, particularly Sandstone Falls, which spans 1,500 feet.
Oddly enough, one of the park's most iconic attractions is not natural at all. The New River Gorge Bridge is a feat of modern engineering, soaring nearly 900 feet above the river. Completed in 1977, its steel arch design was intended to complement, rather than distract from, the surrounding landscape. The bridge's dark, rusty hue is especially striking against a backdrop of fall foliage. Fall also brings the park's annual Bridge Day event, held every third Saturday in October, when daredevil BASE jumpers parachute from the span to the river below. The park is also a short drive from charming West Virginia towns like Fayetteville, Beckley, and Lewisburg, each with fall festivals, treats, and lodging options.