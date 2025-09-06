West Virginia's Wild Gorge Is An Underrated Destination For Fall Foliage With Daring Colors And Seasonal Treats

The Eastern United States boasts many of the world's best destinations for breathtaking fall foliage, from tried-and-true favorites like the magnificent forests of New England to underrated fall foliage treasures like Pennsylvania's Kinzua Bridge State Park. Smack dab in the middle of this fall foliage corridor is the wild and wonderful state of West Virginia. Long acclaimed for its timeless Appalachian mountain views and abundant outdoor recreation, West Virginia is unsurprisingly one of America's top states for dazzling displays of fall colors. And while you can easily find superb fall scenery in virtually every corner of the state, the epitome of West Virginia's autumn beauty is likely found in its lone national park. Just an hour south of Charleston's Yeager Airport, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is one of the newest in the United States, having only received full national park status in 2020. Despite this, and even though the word "new" is right there in its name, the park protects one of the oldest national wonders in North America.

The gorge was carved by the namesake New River, a 320-mile tributary of the Kanawha River. Ironically, the New River is believed to be one of the oldest rivers on Earth, with origins dating back as far as 360 million years. Because of its age, the gorge also preserves some of the last remaining acres of old-growth forest in the region. And while New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is beautiful year-round, autumn showcases its greatest magic. Plus, visitors can also enjoy plenty of tasty fall treats and attractions in the heart of West Virginia's "wildest" region.