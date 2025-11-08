This Alaska Lighthouse Lets You Stay Overnight On A Private Island Surrounded By Ocean Views
Dreaming of an escape to a remote island in Alaska? This unique Airbnb rental on a private island among the Inside Passage community of Sitka allows you to stay in secluded comfort in a historic lighthouse, surrounded by breathtaking ocean views.
The Sitka Lighthouse is a one-of-a-kind property among the rugged beauty of Alaska's coastline. Perched on the edge of a private island facing the Pacific Ocean, this charming abode was first built in 1983 by Burgess Bauder. First named the Rockwell Lighthouse, the local veterinarian transported all the materials for the build by helicopter. In 2017, current owner Teal West purchased the property and has since fully restored it to offer modern amenities and luxury comfort while maintaining plenty of historic character.
Getting to the lighthouse is just the first part of the adventure. First, make your way to the coastal town of Sitka, located on the west side of Baranof Island at the center of the Tongass National Forest — the largest temperate rainforest in the world. Alaska Airlines operates daily flights between Sitka and Ketchikan, Juneau, Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Seattle. The nearest major city and airport to the island is in the coastal Alaskan city of Ketchikan, the salmon capital of the world. Here, you can board a car ferry that will also take you to Sitka — it just takes 34 hours! The final leg of your journey to get to the lighthouse is a short water taxi ride from Crescent Harbor in Sitka, included in your stay along with airport services offered by the Sitka Lighthouse staff.
The Sitka Lighthouse is the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and historic charm
The lighthouse is both a cozy retreat and a beacon for mariners, registered with the U.S. Coast Guard as a navigational aid while also hosting guests and events. Inside, it features a spacious living area with big windows that allow you to take in the panoramic scenery of the surrounding ocean and breathtaking mountain views of America's least visited state. This stunning space has all the modern conveniences like satellite TV and Wi-Fi, and luxury comforts like an outdoor hot tub, high-end linens, all while remaining a wildly private retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and everything you need to make a delicious meal, right down to spices and seasonings. The dining area offers comfortable seating for entertaining indoors, while outside, the wrap-around deck with a barbecue, picnic table, and Adirondack chairs is the perfect place to enjoy an evening meal with epic Alaskan views.
The master bedroom features a queen-sized bed and is located on the second floor of the lighthouse, with bright windows for amazing views and cozy furnishings for a peaceful night's sleep. The second bedroom is on the third floor, along with a half bathroom, and has four bunks with private curtain dividers. From here, you can access the crown jewel of the property. At the top of the stairway leading up from the bunkroom is a room of all glass, featuring nine windows and sweeping views of Alaska's Eastern Channel and the nearby community of Sitka. Relax, read, or keep your eyes peeled for wildlife in this one-of-a-kind room with a view.
Activities on your own private island in Alaska
While relaxing can easily be your number one activity while staying on your own private island, there's plenty to explore beyond the beauty of the Sitka Lighthouse itself. The waters around the island are full of marine life like whales, seals, otters, and a variety of seabirds you can spot from the property or from the kayaks and paddleboards provided for guest use. You may even get to see a bear or two along the shore.
The lighthouse offers adventurous excursions for those looking to explore beyond their island accommodations. The surrounding Alaskan islands are home to epic fishing adventures and breathtaking scenery. Book a fishing trip to cast your line for some of the best halibut and salmon fishing in the world, or set out on a bear viewing tour to learn about rescued and relocated animals. The Sitka Lighthouse team will even coordinate reservations and transportation to local restaurants for a taste of Alaskan cuisine. Whether you're seeking a peaceful retreat or a luxurious and private home base for adventure in the wilds of Alaska, this serene island retreat gives you both seclusion and contemporary comfort, all in one stunning location.