This Alaska Lighthouse Lets You Stay Overnight On A Private Island Surrounded By Ocean Views

Dreaming of an escape to a remote island in Alaska? This unique Airbnb rental on a private island among the Inside Passage community of Sitka allows you to stay in secluded comfort in a historic lighthouse, surrounded by breathtaking ocean views.

The Sitka Lighthouse is a one-of-a-kind property among the rugged beauty of Alaska's coastline. Perched on the edge of a private island facing the Pacific Ocean, this charming abode was first built in 1983 by Burgess Bauder. First named the Rockwell Lighthouse, the local veterinarian transported all the materials for the build by helicopter. In 2017, current owner Teal West purchased the property and has since fully restored it to offer modern amenities and luxury comfort while maintaining plenty of historic character.

Getting to the lighthouse is just the first part of the adventure. First, make your way to the coastal town of Sitka, located on the west side of Baranof Island at the center of the Tongass National Forest — the largest temperate rainforest in the world. Alaska Airlines operates daily flights between Sitka and Ketchikan, Juneau, Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Seattle. The nearest major city and airport to the island is in the coastal Alaskan city of Ketchikan, the salmon capital of the world. Here, you can board a car ferry that will also take you to Sitka — it just takes 34 hours! The final leg of your journey to get to the lighthouse is a short water taxi ride from Crescent Harbor in Sitka, included in your stay along with airport services offered by the Sitka Lighthouse staff.