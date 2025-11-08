Vermont's 'Little Grand Canyon' Hides Top Romantic Restaurants, Historic Inns, And Farms In A Charming Village

One hundred sixty-five feet deep, Quechee Gorge is known by visitors as "Vermont's Little Grand Canyon." But whereas the better-known destination of the American Southwest is composed of shades of red and brown, the tree-lined New England equivalent is green, grey, and blue. Welcome to Quechee, where even native Vermonters go for a scenic weekend road trip. That's because the village is filled with historic inns perfect for a pleasant night's rest and bucolic farms that provide fodder for the menus of romantic restaurants.

Save for the year-round crowds that gather around the gorge, it's easy to forget in Queechee that you've traveled to a popular tourist destination. The quiet town will fool you that way. For out-of-staters, known to Vermonters as "flatlanders," the best route to Quechee is likely a picturesque hour-and-a-half drive from Burlington in northern Vermont. You'll fly into Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV), then rent a car for the journey that takes you halfway through the small state. It's also possible to take the Vermonter Amtrak line, which goes from Washington, D.C. in the south to St. Albans, Vermont, in the north, stopping in White River Junction, which is a 12-minute drive from Quechee. You could get a cab or rideshare into town and then stop at a car rental shop.

Once you arrive, check in at one of the village's inns. The Quechee Inn at Marshland Farm was built as the home of Vermont's original lieutenant governor, Joseph Marsh, in 1793. The cute interior still resembles the 19th century, but there's Wi-Fi, air conditioning, cable television, and all the modern amenities guests expect. Though Alignn Inn lacks the history of that charming stay, it's a good choice for travelers who like their hotels a little more modern but who still want a short walk to the gorge.