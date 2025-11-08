Vermont's 'Little Grand Canyon' Hides Top Romantic Restaurants, Historic Inns, And Farms In A Charming Village
One hundred sixty-five feet deep, Quechee Gorge is known by visitors as "Vermont's Little Grand Canyon." But whereas the better-known destination of the American Southwest is composed of shades of red and brown, the tree-lined New England equivalent is green, grey, and blue. Welcome to Quechee, where even native Vermonters go for a scenic weekend road trip. That's because the village is filled with historic inns perfect for a pleasant night's rest and bucolic farms that provide fodder for the menus of romantic restaurants.
Save for the year-round crowds that gather around the gorge, it's easy to forget in Queechee that you've traveled to a popular tourist destination. The quiet town will fool you that way. For out-of-staters, known to Vermonters as "flatlanders," the best route to Quechee is likely a picturesque hour-and-a-half drive from Burlington in northern Vermont. You'll fly into Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV), then rent a car for the journey that takes you halfway through the small state. It's also possible to take the Vermonter Amtrak line, which goes from Washington, D.C. in the south to St. Albans, Vermont, in the north, stopping in White River Junction, which is a 12-minute drive from Quechee. You could get a cab or rideshare into town and then stop at a car rental shop.
Once you arrive, check in at one of the village's inns. The Quechee Inn at Marshland Farm was built as the home of Vermont's original lieutenant governor, Joseph Marsh, in 1793. The cute interior still resembles the 19th century, but there's Wi-Fi, air conditioning, cable television, and all the modern amenities guests expect. Though Alignn Inn lacks the history of that charming stay, it's a good choice for travelers who like their hotels a little more modern but who still want a short walk to the gorge.
Quechee is a farm-to-table wonderland
One of Quechee's most famous destinations is the Simon Pearce flagship store and glassblowing workshop right on Ottauquechee River. The chic glassware and pottery showroom isn't the main attraction for most visitors, though. They're more likely to be in search of a meal than a goblet to take home (though both are achievable here). The Simon Pearce Restaurant, which won an OpenTable Diner's Choice Award in 2024, is enclosed by wide windows and situated over the river's waterfall with a view of Quechee's covered bridge. The sesame chicken with cold noodle salad is a favorite at lunch, and dinners with smaller appetites might enjoy a choice of salads, the cheddar soup, or the Vermont cheese plate. At dinner, try the grilled wagyu short rib served with dried chevre and ice wine and maple chermoula for a true taste of the local terroir.
Whether or not you're staying at The Quechee Inn at Marshland Farm, it's a good idea to book a dinner reservation there, too. Though the menu isn't as regionally specific as the Simon Pearce Restaurant's, the menu still has classic appeal with dishes like Marshland Farm ravioli in pesto cream sauce and roasted duck with orange-and-apricot demi-glace. For something more casual, Jake's Quechee Market stocks local brews and seasonal eats.
Want to see where your food comes from? You'll have to head out of town to nearby North Pomfret for a legitimate farm-to-table dinner at Cloudland Farm. Served on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the farm's three-course meals are centered around chicken, pork, turkey, or beef raised on the land surrounding the barn where you dine. Besides seeing where your food comes from, some of the greatest rewards are in the form of seasonal desserts such as basil cake with strawberries.
What to do once you've seen Quechee Gorge
Quechee offers more than enough experiences to fill a weekend. Spend a day at the gorge, ending with a romantic dinner at the Simon Pearce Restaurant. The next day, head to the Vermont Antique Mall in Quechee Gorge Village, a great place to find antiques in Vermont. Not an antiquer? You will be upon entering this 17,000-square-foot barn filled with ephemera and knick-knacks.
Similarly, even the booze-agnostic will be transformed into whiskey-faithful when they have a tipple at WhistlePig Tasting Room. It's right next to Simon Pearce on Main Street. The Vermont-made concoctions you'll taste might include aged "grain-to-glass" whiskeys like the 100-proof PiggyBack Bourbon or Farmstock Rye. Tastings cost between $5 and $35 at the time of writing, so a flight could range from budget-friendly to pricy, depending on your preferences.
But if you're staunchly in Quechee for the nature, you might prefer to pay the $20 admission to meet the animal inhabitants of the Vermont Institute of Natural Science. Raptor feeding time is usually 2:30 p.m., so plan accordingly to see the feathery predators and learn about their dietary habits. Vermont's "Grand Canyon" may be on the small side, but Quechee punches way above its weight class when it comes to weekend getaway appeal.