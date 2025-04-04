Vermont's Deepest Gorge Is A Breathtaking Glacial Gem In A State Park Renowned For Its Wealth Of Recreation

The scenery of Vermont is what many people imagine when they think about the New England region. Postcard-worthy towns like Grafton mingle with the unbelievably scenic hikes and drives that can be found throughout the state. With a population of just shy of 650,000, Vermont is the second least populated state in the country after Wyoming in 2023. This lack of urbanization allows the state's natural beauty to truly shine. And one of the best places to experience that beauty is Quechee Gorge.

The Gorge is part of the town of Hartford, which was founded in 1761 and became a profitable mill town thanks to the confluence of the Connecticut, White, and Ottauquechee rivers. The latter flows through the famous Quechee Gorge, which is known colloquially as "Vermont's Little Grand Canyon." The Gorge is the deepest in the entire state and is a breathtaking glacial gem that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

The Gorge can be seen easily from the old railroad bridge that is today part of U.S. Route 4. From New England hubs like Boston, Providence, and Hartford CT, the drive only takes 2, 3, and 2.5 hours respectively. From the connector of I-91 and I-89 at White River Junction, take the Exit 1 to Route 4 towards Hartford. In a mere 3 miles, you will find yourself transported into a world of pure Vermont beauty.