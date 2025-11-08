A Paradise Of Trails And Mountain Views Makes Up This Remote Island In Tongass National Forest

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Situated in the heart of America's largest national forest and the world's biggest unspoiled temperate rainforest, southeastern Alaska's remote Kupreanof Island is accessible only by plane or boat. An ideal nature destination for hikers, anglers, hunters, and backcountry campers, this spot is a gem in the crown of Tongass National Forest. For adventurous travelers seeking a secluded experience in truly wild country, it offers every opportunity to get lost among the tall trees and towering mountains of the cold North Pacific's Alexander Archipelago.

Reaching Kupreanof Island involves first getting to the little village of Kake, where visitors can either fly into the community's small airport or arrive via an Alaska Marine Highway System ferry (a lesser-known coastal route great for exploring Alaska's off-the-beaten-path towns and untouched wilderness). However, before heading out into the wild, check out the world's tallest totem pole in Kake.

Those taking the ferry can arrive with a private vehicle, but it won't be cheap. The most economical way to drive the old logging roads of Kupreanof Island is to rent a vehicle through the Kake Tribal Corporation. Visitors searching online for a vehicle to rent will see lots of options, but don't be fooled — this is the only place to rent a vehicle on the island. Once you're outfitted with a road-worthy truck or SUV, more than 120 miles of logging roads await. From the island's logging roads, drivers will have ample opportunities to pull off and take in the local sights, which include stunning mountain vistas, salmon-choked rivers, and incredible wildlife. Pro tip: Prepare to encounter logging trucks. These big vehicles take up lots of space, so pull over to the shoulder, if you can, to let them pass.