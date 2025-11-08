Connecticut's Unsung Hike Near New Haven Showcases Secret Waterfalls, Lakeside Views, And Serene Forests

There is nothing more lovely than a walk in the woods in New England, and if you're looking for a great one, there is a beautiful hike in Connecticut that you can't afford to miss. The Zoar Trail is less than 18 miles from New Haven, which was named the Pizza Capital of the United States in 2024. You can eat your way down the pizza trail in town, and then head out to take this moderately difficult loop hike of 6.3 miles to work it all off. The Zoar Trail in Monroe, Connecticut, not far from Stevenson, is a popular hike, but if you go during the week, you may have some time to yourself. Not only are you getting a chance to enjoy a luscious, green wonderland full of spruce and hardwood in the Paugussett State Forest, but if you take a short detour, you'll get to enjoy the lovely cascades of the Prydden Brook Falls.

One reviewer on Yelp said of the Zoar Trail, "Some nice scenery along the lake and a few small waterfalls to see. There are some creek crossings to be made with fallen trees used as 'bridges' and cut flat. This trail is pretty hilly with a lot of ascents. Definitely a good workout." In addition, a reviewer on AllTrails mentioned that, "The trail along the lake is beautiful," and said it was well-marked. Even better? You're only around 70 miles from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, the state's first English settlement, full of museums and other great trails, or a bit over 75 miles from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, if you're visiting the city.