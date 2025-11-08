Connecticut's Unsung Hike Near New Haven Showcases Secret Waterfalls, Lakeside Views, And Serene Forests
There is nothing more lovely than a walk in the woods in New England, and if you're looking for a great one, there is a beautiful hike in Connecticut that you can't afford to miss. The Zoar Trail is less than 18 miles from New Haven, which was named the Pizza Capital of the United States in 2024. You can eat your way down the pizza trail in town, and then head out to take this moderately difficult loop hike of 6.3 miles to work it all off. The Zoar Trail in Monroe, Connecticut, not far from Stevenson, is a popular hike, but if you go during the week, you may have some time to yourself. Not only are you getting a chance to enjoy a luscious, green wonderland full of spruce and hardwood in the Paugussett State Forest, but if you take a short detour, you'll get to enjoy the lovely cascades of the Prydden Brook Falls.
One reviewer on Yelp said of the Zoar Trail, "Some nice scenery along the lake and a few small waterfalls to see. There are some creek crossings to be made with fallen trees used as 'bridges' and cut flat. This trail is pretty hilly with a lot of ascents. Definitely a good workout." In addition, a reviewer on AllTrails mentioned that, "The trail along the lake is beautiful," and said it was well-marked. Even better? You're only around 70 miles from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, the state's first English settlement, full of museums and other great trails, or a bit over 75 miles from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, if you're visiting the city.
All about the Zoar Trail in Connecticut
Since the Zoar Trail is a loop, you can tackle it either clockwise or counterclockwise, though clockwise is easier, as you'll be doing more climbing at the beginning when your legs are fresh. There is a parking lot on Great Quarter Road by the trailhead and the trail is marked with blue blazes. You can see the entire trail, the parking area, and the short turnoff trail for Prydden Brook Falls on the map of Paugussett State Forest's lower block. The trail will take you along the Housatonic River, with lovely views of Lake Zoar. There are, as the reviewer mentioned, a few water crossings, with semi-makeshift bridges, so make sure to wear good hiking shoes. There are also rocky and bumpy sections that require some scrambling, as well as a 1,115-foot elevation gain, including a short, but steep climb at the end (clockwise), or the beginning (counterclockwise). Across the river you'll see views of the Jackson Cove Recreation Area and Kettletown State Park. The small turnoff to Prydden Brook Falls is 1.5 miles in if you're going counterclockwise, and it's best viewed in the spring or after a rainfall. The waterfall itself with its pretty cascades is around 40 feet tall, and is the perfect spot for a picture.
There are a couple of things to know about the Zoar Trail before you go. There are no bathrooms in the area, so make sure you stop somewhere before you hit the trail. You should also know that many reviewers mention a need for bug repellant, so bring some bug spray or put it on before you head out. Finally, on any hike, no matter how long or short, use this search and rescue worker's last minute safety hack that can save your life.