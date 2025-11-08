One Of The East Coast's Busiest Seafood Ports Is A Lovely New Jersey Island Town With Beaches And Local Charm
Come for the fresh fish, stay for the beaches — and the historic lighthouse, old-school diners, and low-key island charm. Welcome to Barnegat Light on the northernmost end of the gorgeous Long Beach Island in New Jersey. Due in part to its location, the town is one of the busiest seafood ports on the East Coast, and its commercial docks receive a steady influx of freshly caught tuna, swordfish, and scallops. Needless to say, it's an excellent spot for lunch, but Barnegat Light has plenty more to offer visitors.
Start with a visit to "Old Barney," the locals' nickname for the red and white lighthouse that stands tall on the island's northern tip. The Barnegat Lighthouse, first lit in 1859, is open daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can climb 217 steps to the top for views over the bay and the beaches below (admission $3 per adult, $1 per child, as of this writing). If you're afraid of heights, stop into the Interpretive Center to see live images captured by cameras atop the tower. Note that the lighthouse may close without notice in the event of inclement weather.
Quiet beaches and fresh seafood in Barnegat Light
After a visit to the lighthouse, take a stroll on the beaches near its base. Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, which stretches along the Barnegat Inlet to the Atlantic Ocean beachfront, features wide sandy beaches (access costs $10 per day or $50 per season) with lifeguards on patrol from mid-June through Labor Day. Outside of summer, the quiet coastline is lovely for walks, fishing, bird-watching, and picnics.
When you're ready to explore Barnegat Light's seafood scene, head over to Viking Village on the bay side. Scandinavian fishermen set up shop on these docks in 1927, and today, dozens of commercial fishing boats use them as a base, bringing in over 4 million pounds of seafood each year. Though smaller than its counterpart in Cape May — America's oldest seaside resort town — Barnegat Light is one of the largest fishing ports on the East Coast.
In the summer, stop by local eatery Viking Fresh Off the Hook for poke bowls, grilled tuna, and other seafood specialties. There's outdoor seating in the adjacent courtyard. Or cross the street to pick up freshly caught sea scallops, swordfish, and golden tilefish at Cassidy's Fish Market, which stays open through the colder months.
Plan your visit to Barnegat Light
Closer to the lighthouse, local institutions serve delicious food to the resident population throughout the year. Open for nearly a century, Kubel's specializes in seafood chowder and lump crab cakes, and a fireplace keeps the dining room cozy in winter. Walking into nearby Mustache Bill's, a retro diner with hearty breakfast and lunch specials, is like stepping back into the 1950s.
Lodgings in Barnegat Light include the Sand Castle Bed & Breakfast (rooms from $265 per night), an elegant inn on the bayfront. The North Shore Inn (rooms from $80 per night) is a simple, family-owned hotel closer to the ocean side.
Barnegat Light is roughly equidistant — about one hour and 40 minutes by car — from two major airports, Newark International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport. If you're driving north to the New York City area, don't miss a stop in lively Asbury Park, considered one of America's best beaches. Public transportation is another option in summer, when buses run from the New York Port Authority to Long Beach Island ($110 per person for the round-trip).