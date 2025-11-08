One Of The East Coast's Busiest Seafood Ports Is A Lovely New Jersey Island Town With Beaches And Local Charm

Come for the fresh fish, stay for the beaches — and the historic lighthouse, old-school diners, and low-key island charm. Welcome to Barnegat Light on the northernmost end of the gorgeous Long Beach Island in New Jersey. Due in part to its location, the town is one of the busiest seafood ports on the East Coast, and its commercial docks receive a steady influx of freshly caught tuna, swordfish, and scallops. Needless to say, it's an excellent spot for lunch, but Barnegat Light has plenty more to offer visitors.

Start with a visit to "Old Barney," the locals' nickname for the red and white lighthouse that stands tall on the island's northern tip. The Barnegat Lighthouse, first lit in 1859, is open daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can climb 217 steps to the top for views over the bay and the beaches below (admission $3 per adult, $1 per child, as of this writing). If you're afraid of heights, stop into the Interpretive Center to see live images captured by cameras atop the tower. Note that the lighthouse may close without notice in the event of inclement weather.