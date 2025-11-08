One Of California's Best Hidden Hot Springs Is A Steamy Getaway With Sweeping Sierra Views

High-altitude views are not the only thing nature explorers should look forward to — an adventure in the California mountains isn't complete without a dip in a hot spring. Featured on our list of the 15 active volcanoes to visit in America, Long Valley Caldera is one of California's go-to destinations for outdoor enthusiasts looking to soak in naturally hot waters. There are a few springs in the area, but if you want to stay away from crowds, then add Hilltop Hot Springs to your itinerary.

Hilltop Hot Springs, also known as Pulkey's Pool, is located 15 minutes east of Mammoth Lakes by car. From the parking lot, it's a few minutes' walk along a gravel trail to the pool. Though Hilltop itself isn't a natural spring — a pipe pumps water from a natural source into the man-made tub — it offers the same respite. One bonus feature, and a perk of an artificial tub, is that the bath temperature can be adjusted. In addition to warm mineral-rich water, bathers can enjoy an unobstructed 360-degree view of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. The view makes this spot more popular around sunset, but visit on a weekday or at sunrise to have the spring to yourself. Hilltop Hot Springs is not far from the more popular Wild Willy's hot spring, making it one of the best hidden hot spring hikes in California.

As with any nature destination, keep your impact on the environment to a minimum. When visiting Hilltop Hot Springs, travelers are expected to pick up after themselves and take any trash home with them. It's recommended to keep to the path to and from the pool to avoid disrupting the surrounding fields.