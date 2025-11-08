One Of California's Best Hidden Hot Springs Is A Steamy Getaway With Sweeping Sierra Views
High-altitude views are not the only thing nature explorers should look forward to — an adventure in the California mountains isn't complete without a dip in a hot spring. Featured on our list of the 15 active volcanoes to visit in America, Long Valley Caldera is one of California's go-to destinations for outdoor enthusiasts looking to soak in naturally hot waters. There are a few springs in the area, but if you want to stay away from crowds, then add Hilltop Hot Springs to your itinerary.
Hilltop Hot Springs, also known as Pulkey's Pool, is located 15 minutes east of Mammoth Lakes by car. From the parking lot, it's a few minutes' walk along a gravel trail to the pool. Though Hilltop itself isn't a natural spring — a pipe pumps water from a natural source into the man-made tub — it offers the same respite. One bonus feature, and a perk of an artificial tub, is that the bath temperature can be adjusted. In addition to warm mineral-rich water, bathers can enjoy an unobstructed 360-degree view of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. The view makes this spot more popular around sunset, but visit on a weekday or at sunrise to have the spring to yourself. Hilltop Hot Springs is not far from the more popular Wild Willy's hot spring, making it one of the best hidden hot spring hikes in California.
As with any nature destination, keep your impact on the environment to a minimum. When visiting Hilltop Hot Springs, travelers are expected to pick up after themselves and take any trash home with them. It's recommended to keep to the path to and from the pool to avoid disrupting the surrounding fields.
More Sierra hot spring recommendations
All kinds of outdoorsy travelers come to this area of California to bike and boat in the summer, or to ski and engage in other winter sports in the colder months, and Hilltop Hot Spring is accessible year-round to visitors of the Mammoth Lakes region. Though it is one of the more secluded pools, it's certainly not the only one.
Above-mentioned Wild Willy's is one of the largest of the Mammoth Lakes hot springs, with two pools available for soaking. Unlike Hilltop, the pools at Wild Willy's are naturally filled thermal sources. Another accessible bathing spot is Shepard Hot Springs — accessible because the pool is adjacent to a parking lot, requiring no walk or hike to reach it. Like Hilltop, Shepard is a man-made tub with pumped water from a nearby thermal source.
But what if we told you that stunning natural hot springs are hidden in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains too? Though it required more of a trip to get to, Travertine Hot Springs are perhaps the most historically significant sources in the Long Valley Caldera, believed to have served as a relaxing destination for hundreds of years. The springs offer seven pools, one of which is no hidden gem at all; the remaining handful often go unnoticed. For high-altitude views of the Sierras, this is where hot spring lovers ought to go.