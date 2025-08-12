Hiding In California's Sierra Nevada Mountains Are Stunning Natural Hot Springs To Soak In Ethereal Beauty
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For hot spring chasers seeking a relaxing soak in the mountains without hiking for miles, Travertine Hot Springs will check all your boxes. Tucked away on a chunk of Bureau of Land Management property about five minutes outside Bridgeport, California, these natural mineral springs wow visitors with incredible panoramic views of the Eastern Sierra Nevada. Best of all, the springs are completely free and accessible via a short walk from a nearby parking area.
Perched at over 6,500 feet, Travertine Hot Springs gets its name from the limestone deposits that form white mounds around the point where the mineral water exits the earth. Situated on the northern border of the Long Valley Caldera, the springs are a result of geothermal activity so intense that it provides energy to 40,000 homes via the nearby Casa Diablo Geothermal Facility. Visitors can expect to find around 10 natural pools (although some are well-hidden) and vistas of the sprawling high desert valley.
Although the hot springs are fairly accessible from the road, their location in Bridgeport is generally considered remote if you're not from the area. Home to fewer than 400 residents, the tiny town is a jumping-off point for exploring Yosemite National Park, Mono Lake, and some of the most incredible West Coast spots locals say you need to visit in your lifetime. It's also only an hour and a half north of Bishop, a California city that has transformed into a trendy destination for adventure.
How to get to Travertine Hot Springs
To reach Travertine Hot Springs, follow U.S. Highway 395 south toward Willow Springs and turn off at Jack Sawyer Road. At the fork in the road, go to the left and drive along the dirt track for about a mile until you reach the parking area. The access road is bumpy, but it's manageable in a standard sedan unless a big rain or snow just swept through.
Once you've arrived at the parking area, you'll be able to spot the vault toilets. Please note that the bathrooms don't have changing facilities, and the cleanliness level might be a bit lacking. Once you've locked up your vehicle, all you have to do is follow the meandering paths until you locate your preferred soaking pool. The temperatures range from hot to bathtub-warm, usually hovering around 70 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
The pools don't have official names, but you'll find four main soaking spots that feature heavily in social media posts and several smaller ones scattered throughout the area. When in doubt, follow a trail, and there's a good chance you'll find a new pool in a few minutes. Also, don't be afraid to ask other hot spring visitors you encounter on the trails for assistance.
Tips for visiting Travertine Hot Springs
Travertine Hot Springs are open year-round, but some parts of the year are more welcoming than others. The best time to visit is during late spring or early fall when the waters are warm yet the air is cool and refreshing. Some summer visitors report that the springs are crowded, and you might have trouble finding a place to soak peacefully. Summer is also prime mosquito season. The winter months present their own challenges, but the snow adds an ethereal touch to the experience. The road and paths can get quite muddy in winter, so you'll want to pack water-resistant hiking shoes with extra-grippy tread (the Nortiv 8 Waterproof Hiking Boot is a solid choice). Make sure you come in a car with four-wheel drive capability.
The springs are in no way a secret, so don't be surprised if the environment isn't completely pristine. Expect to share the waters with others. However, you'll likely encounter fewer people at sunrise, especially on weekdays. The springs' mountain scenery is utterly jaw-dropping in the early morning and well worth the pre-dawn wake-up call.
Don't forget to pack plenty of drinking water, a towel, a sun hat, clothes you don't mind getting dirty, and a bathing suit. Sunscreen is also essential at this elevation. Keep in mind that the springs are clothing optional, so other bathers may be in the nude. And if you're looking for a mineral pool with a bit of a trek, check out these five hidden hot spring hikes in California.