Hiding In California's Sierra Nevada Mountains Are Stunning Natural Hot Springs To Soak In Ethereal Beauty

For hot spring chasers seeking a relaxing soak in the mountains without hiking for miles, Travertine Hot Springs will check all your boxes. Tucked away on a chunk of Bureau of Land Management property about five minutes outside Bridgeport, California, these natural mineral springs wow visitors with incredible panoramic views of the Eastern Sierra Nevada. Best of all, the springs are completely free and accessible via a short walk from a nearby parking area.

Perched at over 6,500 feet, Travertine Hot Springs gets its name from the limestone deposits that form white mounds around the point where the mineral water exits the earth. Situated on the northern border of the Long Valley Caldera, the springs are a result of geothermal activity so intense that it provides energy to 40,000 homes via the nearby Casa Diablo Geothermal Facility. Visitors can expect to find around 10 natural pools (although some are well-hidden) and vistas of the sprawling high desert valley.

Although the hot springs are fairly accessible from the road, their location in Bridgeport is generally considered remote if you're not from the area. Home to fewer than 400 residents, the tiny town is a jumping-off point for exploring Yosemite National Park, Mono Lake, and some of the most incredible West Coast spots locals say you need to visit in your lifetime. It's also only an hour and a half north of Bishop, a California city that has transformed into a trendy destination for adventure.