Halfway Between Nashville And Louisville Is A Kentucky Gem Offering An Escape Into Caves, Trails, And Parks

A historic cave country destination for stagecoaches and trains since the early 1800s, Park City, Kentucky remains the gateway to Mammoth Caves National Park, the Bluegrass State's impressive park with unique above and underground adventures. In 2024, the park, which is the longest system in the world with over 400 miles of caverns, drew nearly 750,000 people to experience cave tours, hiking, kayaking, and camping. Park City is conveniently located less than a mile from Mammoth Caves and offers visitors a chance to recharge after a day (or a few) at the park or book kayak tours at the local Green River Kayaking and Canoeing. You can also peruse local shops like Grateful Hearts Boutique and Consignment for clothing and accessories.

For even more cave exploration, Diamond Caverns, a privately-owned cave that offers interactive tours, is just north of Park City and is a great educational stop for families with little ones. Beyond the caves, Park City has many hiking and biking trails, a historic site to explore, golfing, and charming inns and bed and breakfasts, plus some home-town restaurants and diners for Southern comfort favorites like catfish, tomato pie, and homemade cobblers. The town is located about 30 minutes from Bowling Green, Kentucky, another great budget family-friendly getaway and an underrated city that has several unique museums to explore.