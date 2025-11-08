Halfway Between Nashville And Louisville Is A Kentucky Gem Offering An Escape Into Caves, Trails, And Parks
A historic cave country destination for stagecoaches and trains since the early 1800s, Park City, Kentucky remains the gateway to Mammoth Caves National Park, the Bluegrass State's impressive park with unique above and underground adventures. In 2024, the park, which is the longest system in the world with over 400 miles of caverns, drew nearly 750,000 people to experience cave tours, hiking, kayaking, and camping. Park City is conveniently located less than a mile from Mammoth Caves and offers visitors a chance to recharge after a day (or a few) at the park or book kayak tours at the local Green River Kayaking and Canoeing. You can also peruse local shops like Grateful Hearts Boutique and Consignment for clothing and accessories.
For even more cave exploration, Diamond Caverns, a privately-owned cave that offers interactive tours, is just north of Park City and is a great educational stop for families with little ones. Beyond the caves, Park City has many hiking and biking trails, a historic site to explore, golfing, and charming inns and bed and breakfasts, plus some home-town restaurants and diners for Southern comfort favorites like catfish, tomato pie, and homemade cobblers. The town is located about 30 minutes from Bowling Green, Kentucky, another great budget family-friendly getaway and an underrated city that has several unique museums to explore.
Things to do in Park City, Kentucky
The main draw, of course, is the caves. A number of tours are available at Mammoth Cave National Park, including self-guided, crawling, and lantern tours, to some of the world's most interesting caves. Experience a tour of Frozen Niagara, a spectacular underground wonder that features a dripstone in a giant cavern (with a lot of steps). This natural attraction is also the final stop on the popular "Domes and Dripstones" tour, which starts in a sinkhole and features stalactites and stalagmites.
Mammoth Cave National Park also offers above-ground activities like kayaking and canoeing on the Green and Nolin Rivers, fishing, three different campgrounds, plus more remote riverside camping at individual sites. Active travelers can check out the Mammoth Caves Railroad Hike and Bike Trail, a 9-mile path that was created from the original railroad track, which brought tourists to the caves between 1886 and 1931. The trail is accessible from the town of Park City as well as from the visitor center at the park. Another interesting attraction in the area is the historic ruins of Bell's Tavern, a Civil War-era building that was once a stagecoach stop for tourists headed to the caves. The tavern was first built in the 1820s but burned in a fire in the 1850s, and was partially reconstructed from stone walls and never completed, and remains a historical site today.
Planning a trip to Park City
If you're flying into the area, Louisville is your best bet and is about an hour and 20 minutes driving from Park City. Instead of traditional chain hotels, Park City is home to several charming inns and bed and breakfasts for a charming stay. The Grand Victorian Inn is a standout, with 11 cozy rooms, antique decor, and a hearty breakfast. For more cave exploration nearby, the town of Cave City is just 10 minutes from Park City and is home to the Crystal Onyx Cave.
Dinosaur World is a popular attraction for families with little ones, showcasing life-sized dinosaurs and interactive exhibits, and is just 5 miles from Park City. Heading about 20 minutes in the other direction (west), visitors can experience a motorsports park and the National Corvette Museum. Or, the Lost River Cave offers travelers a chance to take a boat tour underground that's full of interesting historical tidbits.