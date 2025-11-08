Between Minneapolis And Madison Is Wisconsin's Underrated Scenic Village With A Unique Mountain Island And Outdoor Fun
The Midwest is much more than flyover states, and you'll find plenty of hidden gems when you travel around Wisconsin. Visit Trempealeau, on the Mississippi River, and discover a thriving small town with plenty of outdoor attractions. Located between Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in the country, and Madison, Trempealeau is on the Great River Road, a scenic driving route.
Trempealeau is a short half-hour drive upriver from the riverside college city of La Crosse, while it's about a 2.5-hour drive to get to Trempealeau from either Minneapolis or Madison. It's best to have your own car to get around here. The nearest airport is La Crosse Regional Airport, but the most convenient major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, recognized as one of the best in North America. Check into the Trempealeau Hotel, which was founded in 1851 — they offer historic hotel rooms with shared bathrooms, along with suites and cottages. The popular restaurant dishes up food made from scratch, and there are regular live music events in season.
Experience the region's great outdoor activities
One of Trempealeau's major attractions is Trempealeau Mountain, which is situated at the confluence of the Mississippi and Trempealeau Rivers; it's 425 feet high, and one of just three solid rock islands on the Mississippi River. There are remnants of Native American settlements here, including burial sites and mounds. Access to the island is by boat only — there are no developed trails on the island, and it's a site of spiritual significance.
Head to Perrot State Park for great views of the river, plus 12.5 miles of hiking trails along the steep bluffs. Brady's Bluff and Riverview Trail Loop is a 3-mile hike where you can see the meeting point of the two rivers. The 24-mile Great River State Trail is a top choice for biking. There's a marked canoe trail in Trempealeau Bay — the Voyageurs Canoe Trail is 3.4 miles and will take 2 to 3 hours to complete. Canoe rentals are available in season. You can see more action on the river at Lock & Dam #6.
Wildlife around Trempealeau
Nature lovers will want to visit Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, a 6,220-acre protected area that's popular for seeing migrating birds. The best way to explore here is on the 4.5-mile Prairie's Edge Tour Loop, a driving tour with an observation deck and wildlife viewing opportunities. Woods Nature Trail is a short 0.5-mile trail that's the best place to see warblers during their seasonal migration in spring and fall. The 0.7-mile Prairie View Trail is great to see blooming wildflowers in summer, and there are cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails in winter.
Fishing is also popular around Trempealeau; most anglers try to catch bullheads when fishing at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge. You can't miss the Trempealeau Catfish statue that welcomes visitors to the town. Trempealeau hosts the annual Catfish Days festival, a three-day event that started in 1972 and takes place every July. The 19-foot fiberglass catfish statue was unveiled in 2012.