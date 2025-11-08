Between Minneapolis And Madison Is Wisconsin's Underrated Scenic Village With A Unique Mountain Island And Outdoor Fun

The Midwest is much more than flyover states, and you'll find plenty of hidden gems when you travel around Wisconsin. Visit Trempealeau, on the Mississippi River, and discover a thriving small town with plenty of outdoor attractions. Located between Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in the country, and Madison, Trempealeau is on the Great River Road, a scenic driving route.

Trempealeau is a short half-hour drive upriver from the riverside college city of La Crosse, while it's about a 2.5-hour drive to get to Trempealeau from either Minneapolis or Madison. It's best to have your own car to get around here. The nearest airport is La Crosse Regional Airport, but the most convenient major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, recognized as one of the best in North America. Check into the Trempealeau Hotel, which was founded in 1851 — they offer historic hotel rooms with shared bathrooms, along with suites and cottages. The popular restaurant dishes up food made from scratch, and there are regular live music events in season.