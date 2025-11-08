Rick Steves Recommends These Shoe Brands That Offer Tourists Style Without Sacrificing Comfort

Anyone who has ever taken the wrong shoes on vacation knows how important proper footwear is. Make the wrong selection and you could be in store for a painful experience. As it's likely that you'll be walking much more than usual, selecting something that is not only fashionable but also comfortable is key. Thankfully, Rick Steves has shared several brands that feel like sneakers but look like a dressier shoe, with the travel guru emphasizing that "comfortable walking shoes with good traction are essential" for any trip.

Thanks to their comfort and style, Mephisto, Ecco, and Rieker all make Steves' packing list on his official site, Rick Steves' Europe. In places like Italy, where the wrong wardrobe choice can make you stick out, this type of shoe is the perfect pick. In fact, it shouldn't come as a surprise that these three brands are all European, founded in France, Denmark, and Germany, respectively. Readily available in retailers across the United States, they all offer a wide range of men's and women's footwear from sneakers and slip-ons to sandals and boots.

A quick look at the brand ethos for these shoemakers and it's easy to see why Steves recommended them. Mephisto is known for its soft air technology, which provides shock absorption and cushioning, while Ecco developed technology that allows its shoes to mimic the natural movement of the foot. Rieker, which has been family-owned for five generations, prides itself on its antistress footwear with a contemporary flair.