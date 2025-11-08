Rick Steves Recommends These Shoe Brands That Offer Tourists Style Without Sacrificing Comfort
Anyone who has ever taken the wrong shoes on vacation knows how important proper footwear is. Make the wrong selection and you could be in store for a painful experience. As it's likely that you'll be walking much more than usual, selecting something that is not only fashionable but also comfortable is key. Thankfully, Rick Steves has shared several brands that feel like sneakers but look like a dressier shoe, with the travel guru emphasizing that "comfortable walking shoes with good traction are essential" for any trip.
Thanks to their comfort and style, Mephisto, Ecco, and Rieker all make Steves' packing list on his official site, Rick Steves' Europe. In places like Italy, where the wrong wardrobe choice can make you stick out, this type of shoe is the perfect pick. In fact, it shouldn't come as a surprise that these three brands are all European, founded in France, Denmark, and Germany, respectively. Readily available in retailers across the United States, they all offer a wide range of men's and women's footwear from sneakers and slip-ons to sandals and boots.
A quick look at the brand ethos for these shoemakers and it's easy to see why Steves recommended them. Mephisto is known for its soft air technology, which provides shock absorption and cushioning, while Ecco developed technology that allows its shoes to mimic the natural movement of the foot. Rieker, which has been family-owned for five generations, prides itself on its antistress footwear with a contemporary flair.
Fashionable and comfortable footwear for your next vacation
If you had to pick just one, a good pair of shoes is the item worth splurging on before your next trip, particularly if you'll be visiting Europe, where uneven paving and cobblestones are common. At the time of this writing, prices for Steves' preferred brands begin at around $130 to $150 and can go all the way up to nearly $500 for a pair of women's Mephisto boots. In general, Mephisto tends to be pricy, retailing for around $300 to $400, as they are handcrafted and use high-quality leather.
While the cost may give you pause, reviewers consistently say that these shoes are worth the investment, as they can last for years. One user on Reddit raved about their Mephistos, stating "[I] still have my brown pair, which I bought nearly 10 years ago." Ecco has similar sentiments, with many in the BuyItForLife subreddit discussing their daily use of Ecco shoes for five to six years before needing to resole them. The reviews on Rieker are more mixed, with customers on Trustpilot lamenting a recent decline in quality and substandard soles.
So before you get ready for your next vacation, especially if it's going to be walking-intensive, do your research and get your shoes right. If you aren't ready to splurge on a new pair, that's fine too. Steves also recommends simple tennis shoes with good treads as a good alternative. Whatever you decide, just be sure that they're well broken in beforehand — your feet with thank you (and, according to Steves, it may save you a trip to the doctor while traveling).