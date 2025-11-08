These Accessible Hot Springs Are Tucked Near Abandoned Victorian Ruins In California's Iconic National Forest

Just above the coastal community of Montecito and a short drive from Santa Barbara, Montecito Hot Springs is one of California's most intriguing natural spots. Tucked within the Los Padres National Forest, a picturesque hub for trails, swimming, and mountain views, the springs are known for their accessibility and setting beside the remnants of a 19th-century Victorian spa resort. Today, the site is a compelling stop for hikers and nature lovers who are seeking natural thermal pools and a short scenic hike.

Before Montecito became known for its hillside estates and high-end shopping destinations, the area's pools were used by the Chumash people. They believed the mineral-rich water held healing properties. In the late 1800s, developers built a luxury health resort around the hot springs. The resort thrived for several decades, but after suffering damage from wildfires, the property was fully abandoned by the mid-20th century. Today, little remains of the resort beyond its crumbling stone foundations. Yet, the area bursts with exotic plants and wildlife. A 2.5-mile round-trip hike leads to six pools that cascade through a canyon, making Montecito truly one of the best hidden hot spring hikes in California.