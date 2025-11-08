These Accessible Hot Springs Are Tucked Near Abandoned Victorian Ruins In California's Iconic National Forest
Just above the coastal community of Montecito and a short drive from Santa Barbara, Montecito Hot Springs is one of California's most intriguing natural spots. Tucked within the Los Padres National Forest, a picturesque hub for trails, swimming, and mountain views, the springs are known for their accessibility and setting beside the remnants of a 19th-century Victorian spa resort. Today, the site is a compelling stop for hikers and nature lovers who are seeking natural thermal pools and a short scenic hike.
Before Montecito became known for its hillside estates and high-end shopping destinations, the area's pools were used by the Chumash people. They believed the mineral-rich water held healing properties. In the late 1800s, developers built a luxury health resort around the hot springs. The resort thrived for several decades, but after suffering damage from wildfires, the property was fully abandoned by the mid-20th century. Today, little remains of the resort beyond its crumbling stone foundations. Yet, the area bursts with exotic plants and wildlife. A 2.5-mile round-trip hike leads to six pools that cascade through a canyon, making Montecito truly one of the best hidden hot spring hikes in California.
How to reach Montecito Hot Springs
From U.S. 101 in Montecito, a city about 2.5 hours by car from Los Angeles up the coastline, drivers should take the Olive Mill Road exit and continue on Hot Springs Road until they reach Hot Springs Canyon Trail on East Mountain Drive. From there, hikers follow a shaded path lined with oak trees and cross several creeks before reaching the springs. The route is moderately steep in sections and usually takes about an hour each way.
At the top of the hot springs, visitors will find a series of rock-rimmed natural mineral pools that are surrounded by lush greenery and a faint sulfur scent. The pools flow into one another, with the upper pools being the warmest and the lower ones gradually cooling. Water temperatures typically range between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit.
The site around Montecito Hot Springs remains rustic, and there are no restrooms. Despite the lack of amenities, the area's natural beauty makes the visit worthwhile. Visitors can relax in the pools, explore the nearby resort ruins, and enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean.
Plan a trip to Montecito Hot Springs
Montecito Hot Springs is free to visit, and a parking lot at the trailhead offers complimentary parking for about 10 cars. Since the space is limited, it's best to arrive early or consider getting dropped off. Additional street parking can be found farther down the neighborhood, but visitors should check posted signs to avoid tickets. Those who do secure a spot in the lot will need to have either a National Forest Adventure Pass or an America the Beautiful National Park Pass. Both passes can be purchased online or in Santa Barbara's REI store, Big 5 Sporting Goods, or the Santa Barbara Ranger District Office.
Montecito Hot Springs sits within a protected section of the Los Padres National Forest. Therefore, visitors are asked to practice Leave No Trace principles. This means packing all trash, leaving the natural surroundings undisturbed, and being considerate of others on the trail and in the pools. It's also important not to alter the hot springs by moving rocks or adding soap to the water. Although dogs aren't permitted in the hot springs, they are allowed on the trail if they remain on a leash. Whether visitors plan a short scenic hike or soak in the mineral pools, Montecito Hot Springs offers a peaceful natural retreat.