Colorado's Oldest Zoo Is A Denver Destination Known As One Of America's Most Sustainable

America is home to some of the world's most incredible zoos. California's Sequoia Park Zoo is a fun wildlife haven with a scenic skywalk through a towering redwood forest. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's Philadelphia Zoo is America's oldest zoo and pushes innovation and conservation. Another zoo, this time on the other side of the country, that's earning high praise for its conservation and sustainability efforts, is Denver Zoo. Dating back over a century, the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is Colorado's oldest zoo, and originally started with a single black bear cub.

The zoo's first resident, the orphaned black bear, was named Billy Bryan. He became the first of many creatures, big and small, that Denver Zoo has housed, protected, and rehabilitated since 1896. The zoo is actually a non-profit organization that's entirely committed to caring for its 3,000-plus animals. Since 1996, Denver Zoo has supported over 600 conservation projects around the world, devoting time and money (around $2 million annually) to these initiatives. The zoo has various innovative practices that help care for the animals, including rotational habitat designs that better stimulate animals.

Denver Zoo has also been proactive with its sustainability efforts over the last decade, making considerable headway toward becoming greener. By the end of 2025, it aims to reduce waste by 90% (currently around 76%) and energy and water use by 45-50%. It's also looking beyond 2025 to see how it can continue to improve its sustainability as the goal posts shift with new technology and changes in climate efforts. "We've seen an overall 30% reduction in energy just this past year," said Blair Neelands, sustainability manager at Denver Zoo, in a Visit Denver article. "It's equipment upgrades and automation that [are] really making a difference in that building on energy use."