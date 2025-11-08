Can You Legally Scatter A Loved One's Ashes At Their Favorite National Park?

For loved ones who pass away, a common last request is to scatter their ashes somewhere significant after cremation. There is great meaning behind this gesture for the deceased, and for the living, it can provide closure. In a way, a dear family member or friend can be at rest in a special place. It's a beautiful image, but practically speaking, scattering ashes can be a little bit complicated.

The rule of thumb is that public or private property that you do not own requires written or recorded permission before any ashes are scattered. These areas include anything from cemeteries to America's long list of national parks. On that latter point, it's not surprising that many would want national parks to be their forever resting place. There's something poetic about the idea of "returning" to nature, far away from man-made cities. That said, it's not as easy as walking in, picking a good spot, and blowing the ashes to the wind.

Yes — you can legally scatter a loved one's ashes in many U.S. national parks, but only if the specific park allows it. You also have to obtain any required written permission beforehand. Each park has its own regulations, and it's essential to do your research and follow official guidelines before making any plans.