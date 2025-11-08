Central Wisconsin's Ideal Destination Is A Lake-Dotted Haven With Paddling, Trails, And Small-Town Charm
Home to charming small towns and breathtaking natural beauty, Wisconsin is one of the Midwest's most underrated vacation spots. And tucked away in central Wisconsin is one of the state's best gems. With the jaw-dropping Chain O' Lakes at its doorstep, a welcoming and idyllic downtown, and a population of just over 6,300 people, Waupaca is the ultimate lakeside Wisconsin retreat.
Not only does Waupaca offer the perfect pairing of outdoor fun and local charm, but it's also easy to reach. Appleton International Airport, which is connected to major cities around the country, is just about 40 minutes away by car. This Wisconsin town is also within driving distance of cities like Chicago (about four hours away) and Milwaukee (around two hours). For a cozy, nature and history-rich stay, Crystal River Inn & Cottages is an unbeatable choice. Located on an 1853 farmstead, the bed and breakfast offers forest and river views, walking trails, a game room, kayak rentals, and a two-course, locally sourced breakfast.
Exploring the outdoors in Central Wisconsin
Just a few minutes away from the Chain O' Lakes — a network of 22 lakes known for their crystalline, blue-green water — Waupaca is the gateway to some of the state's best green spaces. Exploring by paddle board, kayak, or canoe is a must here. A number of the lakes are even "no wake," meaning there are strict speed regulations, making them the perfect quiet getaway into nature.
More of Wisconsin's incredible outdoors can be found within Hartman Creek State Park, where you can swim at the sandy Hartman Lake beach, or launch your kayak or canoe from Manomin Lake. Beyond spending time in the water, the state park is home to around 10 miles of hiking trails, like the 1-mile Deer Path Trail, which offers incredible wildlife and spring views. The park also encompasses a 3-mile portion of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. Winding for a thousand scenic miles in the footsteps of woolly mammoths, this awe-inspiring trail leads you through a 2-billion-year history. A daily vehicle pass for out-of-state visitors to the park is $16.
Small-town charm in Waupaca
In addition to nature, the town of Waupaca is quaint and lovely to explore, with its historic buildings and mouthwatering eateries. For some local history, don't miss a stop at The Hutchinson House, open for limited hours during the summer (you can also call 715-256-9980 two weeks in advance to schedule a tour outside of regular hours). The 1854 building details life in Waupaca around the turn of the 19th century and is free to visit. The Holly Center, built as a public library in 1914, is another stop for history lovers, with exhibits, documents, photographs, and more detailing Waupaca's early years. The center is open from Wednesdays to Fridays.
You'll find plenty of local charm in Waupaca's dining offerings too, from enjoying lunch at the picturesque Green Fountain Inn, which dates back to 1900, to grabbing a breakfast dish, burger, or sandwich from Little Fat Gretchen's, which serves homemade diner classics. When it comes to upscale dining, there's no better choice than Simpson's, which has been serving an array of steak and seafood alongside salads and sandwiches since 1932. If you're up for a casual beer, head to H.H. Hinder Brewing Company.