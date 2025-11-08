Central Wisconsin's Ideal Destination Is A Lake-Dotted Haven With Paddling, Trails, And Small-Town Charm

Home to charming small towns and breathtaking natural beauty, Wisconsin is one of the Midwest's most underrated vacation spots. And tucked away in central Wisconsin is one of the state's best gems. With the jaw-dropping Chain O' Lakes at its doorstep, a welcoming and idyllic downtown, and a population of just over 6,300 people, Waupaca is the ultimate lakeside Wisconsin retreat.

Not only does Waupaca offer the perfect pairing of outdoor fun and local charm, but it's also easy to reach. Appleton International Airport, which is connected to major cities around the country, is just about 40 minutes away by car. This Wisconsin town is also within driving distance of cities like Chicago (about four hours away) and Milwaukee (around two hours). For a cozy, nature and history-rich stay, Crystal River Inn & Cottages is an unbeatable choice. Located on an 1853 farmstead, the bed and breakfast offers forest and river views, walking trails, a game room, kayak rentals, and a two-course, locally sourced breakfast.