Rick Steves' Protege Shares His Thoughts On Visiting This Central European Country During Political Turmoil

Travel is all about new experiences and delving into new cultures, but what happens when political turmoil takes hold in the place you want to visit? Is it still safe — and still ethical — to go in the midst of these issues? This is a struggle that Cameron Hewitt faced when he spent a week in Budapest updating Rick Steves' guidebook to Hungary's capital. As Steves' protege encountered new monuments installed by the right-wing Viktor Orbán government mixed in with classics like Budapest's famous thermal baths, he grappled with how to experience the changing dynamics of the city.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Hewitt discussed his ethical dilemma in depth. Calling Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's government "a template for the far-right, nativist, 'soft authoritarian' movement that has been sweeping the globe," he wondered if it was the right thing to do to put his money into an economy that is dismantling the freedom of the very people who live there. Orbán, who has been in office since 2010 and served the same position from 1998 to 2002, has not only taken control of state media but also changed the constitution to favor his own re-election in a move that the European Union said violated the rules it sets for its members.

Hewitt said he has a deep affection for the city, which he's visited many times. But he also acknowledged that some of the joy of experiencing the city as a tourist has worn off due to his knowledge of what's happening politically, just as many Canadians are deciding not to vacation in America as a show of their displeasure with President Donald Trump. But there are a few compelling reasons why he feels that, ultimately, it's the right decision to keep visiting politically challenging places.