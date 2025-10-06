Oregon Tourism Plummeted In 2025 With Canadians Canceling Their Vacations For One Reason

Tourism in Oregon was booming in 2024, with gains that brought in $14.3 billion and added new travel-related jobs to the state. Last year's increases built on previous increases in 2022 and 2023, but it looks like that growth is coming to an end. Unfortunately, international tourism in the state plummeted this summer, with numbers down 21% in July 2025 compared to the same month last year. The reason? The downturn is likely linked to President Donald Trump's repeated comments that Canada should become America's 51st state.

The international tourism numbers were prepared as part of a Visa spending report for Travel Oregon and demonstrate the big impact that these visitors have on the state's economy. In 2024, international visitors spent an estimated $700 million as they spent time in urban hubs like Portland, enjoyed nature near Mount Hood, or took in the dramatic landscapes of the Oregon Coast. As more international visitors travel elsewhere, they take their spending with them, leading to a huge impact on Oregon's economy.

In particular, Canadians, who made up the majority of Oregon's international visitors and accounted for 29% of international visitor spending last year, are staying away. The effects are already being felt, with Canadian spending down by half in July 2025 over July 2024. It appears that President Trump's sentiments toward their country have alienated visitors from the north, some of whom wrote into Travel Oregon, the state's tourism commission, to explain their decision. One traveler from Calgary, Alberta, summed up what is likely what many are feeling, saying, "I will put my country ahead of my vacation plans and spend my money in Canada instead" (via Oregon Journalism Project).