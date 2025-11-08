The Gas Station Chain With The Cleanest Bathrooms That's Surprisingly Worth The Detour

When you're on a road trip, regardless of whether it's across the state or country, you want to choose your gas station stops wisely. Most of the time, these stops are unmemorable, and efficiency is the number one priority — in, out, and back on the asphalt. Of course, there are now some amenities like Wi-Fi and play zones that can make these stops more entertaining. There's even a clever DIY tip involving affogato that can turn your gas station pit stop into a unique dessert break, but you don't always have to go so far as dipping ice cream into coffee to enjoy your few minutes off from driving.

If you're road tripping through America's southern states, chances are you'll see a billboard for Buc-ee's. These are a sight for weary eyes and usually feature the iconic Buc-ee's beaver with a tongue-in-cheek phrase or light-hearted potty humor. While the billboards are worth a glance, the actual gas stations are worth a detour. The popular chain originated in Texas and has quickly become somewhat of a roadside attraction in almost 50 locations across the Southeast, from Texas and Tennessee to Georgia and Florida. There are numerous reasons why people detour to a Buc-ee's on their road trips, but one of the main ones is their clean-as-clean-can-be restrooms. People are so obsessed with Buc-ee's restrooms, they're posting videos on TikTok and YouTube showcasing just how clean, spacious, and convenient they really are, getting thousands of likes and shares as a result.

Having clean restrooms could've been just another media stunt for Buc-ee's, but the gas station has stayed committed to its restrooms even after earning the award for "America's Best Restroom" from Cintas back in 2012. Today, it's still one of the best restroom stops on the American road trip circuit, known for its spotless stalls, floors, and surfaces. It also has full-time attendants, surplus toilet paper and stalls, and art by the entrances.