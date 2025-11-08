The Gas Station Chain With The Cleanest Bathrooms That's Surprisingly Worth The Detour
When you're on a road trip, regardless of whether it's across the state or country, you want to choose your gas station stops wisely. Most of the time, these stops are unmemorable, and efficiency is the number one priority — in, out, and back on the asphalt. Of course, there are now some amenities like Wi-Fi and play zones that can make these stops more entertaining. There's even a clever DIY tip involving affogato that can turn your gas station pit stop into a unique dessert break, but you don't always have to go so far as dipping ice cream into coffee to enjoy your few minutes off from driving.
If you're road tripping through America's southern states, chances are you'll see a billboard for Buc-ee's. These are a sight for weary eyes and usually feature the iconic Buc-ee's beaver with a tongue-in-cheek phrase or light-hearted potty humor. While the billboards are worth a glance, the actual gas stations are worth a detour. The popular chain originated in Texas and has quickly become somewhat of a roadside attraction in almost 50 locations across the Southeast, from Texas and Tennessee to Georgia and Florida. There are numerous reasons why people detour to a Buc-ee's on their road trips, but one of the main ones is their clean-as-clean-can-be restrooms. People are so obsessed with Buc-ee's restrooms, they're posting videos on TikTok and YouTube showcasing just how clean, spacious, and convenient they really are, getting thousands of likes and shares as a result.
Having clean restrooms could've been just another media stunt for Buc-ee's, but the gas station has stayed committed to its restrooms even after earning the award for "America's Best Restroom" from Cintas back in 2012. Today, it's still one of the best restroom stops on the American road trip circuit, known for its spotless stalls, floors, and surfaces. It also has full-time attendants, surplus toilet paper and stalls, and art by the entrances.
Plenty more reasons to stop at Buc-ee's
Maybe a clean toilet isn't your top priority. What about affordable gas, enough gas pumps that you rarely need to wait, fun merchandise, aisles of road trip snacks, and hot food? If any of these top your list, you'll probably be happy you pulled into a Buc-ee's. "I've been a fan since I was about 15 or 16," said 41-year-old Anthony Villareal, a moderator on a Buc-ee's Facebook fan group, to USA Today. "The gasoline is usually the cheapest around, so that's what gets us in the door."
No one enjoys waiting for a fuel pump, so the 100-plus pumps at Buc-ee's are a big draw. Some even have over 200 gas pumps, so you can usually find one free. If you're a bit of a road trip snacker, you may find yourself gravitating towards the food options as well. The gas station chain stays true to its Texas roots, serving sandwiches made with brisket slow-cooked over a wood-fired BBQ pit. You can also order deli-style sandwiches, tacos, and various fried foods. Then there are the snacks, which range from banana pudding and trail mix to beef jerky and caramel popcorn.
Despite all this, Buc-ee's still champions its restrooms more than anything else. They're often featured on the aforementioned billboards alongside punny slogans. The restrooms are also where a lot of time and investment go, with the latest improvements being lights outside the stalls to let you know if one is occupied or not. "It's a big deal to them", Villareal said to USA Today. "It's what they built their name on, having clean restrooms." And as Buc-ee's continues to expand to other states, more road trippers will have a chance to see their famous restrooms and other amenities. There's also the option to drive to the iconic Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas, which is the world's largest convenience store that offers a whopping 75,593 square feet of knick-knacks, gas pumps, and, of course, restrooms.